Metaverse, 3D – Hi-tech avatars arrive on Facebook and Instagram

The metaverse advances and Meta remains at the forefront of launching the platform that promises to revolutionize the way people communicate, play and work on the web.

With the aim of recreating a world in three dimensions that is almost as faithful as the physical one, Zuckerberg announced with a post on Facebook the launch of avatars in 3D, both on the homonymous social network and on Instagram. Unlike the previous ones, the new design allows you to recreate a character more similar in appearance to the user to which it is associated, thanks to a series of gadgets and unique partnerships, such as the one established by Meta with the Nfl American football league, which will make themed clothing and accessories available ahead of the Super Bowl on February 14th.

The idea expressed by Zuckerberg is to give users the opportunity to use the same avatar, to change clothing and appearance if necessary, both for Facebook Messenger chats and for Instagram direct messages and “meetings” virtual on Horizon Worlds, the metaverse presented at the end of 2021, whose access in preview form has been available for a few weeks for anyone who owns an Oculus Quest 2 headset in the United States and Canada. From changing the character to any digital purchases made on a platform, everything can be moved from one place to another, synchronizing updates on the various social networks. Still on the metaverse theme, tomorrow February 3, Snapchat will host a live concert by Jennifer Lopez and the Colombian singer Maluma, in the form of Bitmoji, the avatars already supported by various applications, including WhatsApp.