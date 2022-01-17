Metaverse, among the new names is the return of Second Life – Hi-tech

Second Life, the communication platform that became famous in the early 2000s, could return to success thanks to the metaverse. Its founder, now out of the project, Philip Rosedale, revealed that the solid foundations on which the software rests would allow a landing on the metaverse with little effort, unlike the competition. Rosedale had left Second Life in 2008, five years after its launch. In 2013 he founded High Fidelity, a company focused on a next-generation virtual reality platform, with much more realistic avatars, 3D audio and a true blockchain-based economy.

Ideas that Second Life could make its own for entry into the metaverse, of which Mark Zuckerberg launched the name and potential at the end of the year. After Meta, already Facebook, other hi-tech giants have revealed that they are taking the first steps in the realization of apps and services to be accessed in virtual and augmented reality. These include Google, which has set up a dedicated team of its Labs, and Microsoft, ready to unveil Mesh, the VR and AR platform in which apps for work, such as Teams and the Office suite, will soon begin to converge. Rosedale is confident for the future of Second Life, given the advantageous situation in the development of three-dimensional scenarios and a number of subscribers which, despite the decline, still has between 600,000 and 700,000 active users.

To date, the community remains under the control of Linden Research, which would be thinking of introducing a better able to further personalize its digital alter ego, also through garments and accessories purchased in Nft, to validate and certify their authenticity, as well as a support for mobile devices, thus widening its popularity.