Metaverse and new cell phones, among the novelties of the Mobile Congress

After Mark Zuckerberg announced last year his big bet on the metaverse, this new technological phase was crowned as the star of the new edition of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) held in Barcelona, ​​Spain, the largest technology fair in the world. The most discussed topics this year were 5G connectivity, which will make augmented and virtual reality possible; big data; artificial intelligence; the cloud service; the robotic; geolocation, and the Internet of Things. Bruno Mata, delegate of the firm La Frontera, explained to Efe that although companies are already interested in the metaverse, “until prices drop further and virtual glasses are not smaller, their generalization will come later, until at least 2030”.

The most new Added to this are the most recent developments that were announced in terms of cell phones and smart devices that the different technology brands in the world brought to the MWC. By the side of OPPO, the brand launched two advances in high-speed fast charging for its smartphones: 150W SuperVOOC with Battery Health Engine (BHE) and 240W SuperVOOC fast charging technology. In other words, this development promises that the battery will maintain 80% of its original capacity after up to 1,600 charge cycles, thus providing a fast charge that also protects the battery’s health.

Huawei also uncovered its cards. Some of its launches were the PixLab X1, a multifunctional laser printer; the MateBook E, an OLED laptop that offers a two-computer-in-one experience; and the MatePad Paper, Huawei’s first e-ink tablet with a 10.3-inch screen. The Chinese company also presented the OptiX smart grid, based on the “More bits, less watts” value proposition, with the aim of promoting the green development of society through technological innovation.

Another of the brands that unveiled its news was Realme, who participated in the MWC for the first time. In the event revealed its leap into the high-end segment with its new GT 2 seriesfor which a biopolymer was used for its rear panel, reducing carbon emissions in its manufacture by 35.5%. “We will invest more than 70% of our R&D resources into exploring advanced technologies including displays, fast charging and 5G-related performance to deliver world-class experiences,” said Madhav Sheth, President of Realme International Business Group. , through a statement.