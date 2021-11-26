Metaverse, Apple ready with virtual viewers as early as 2022 – Hi-tech

The metaverse is making its way through the strategies of the main hi-tech companies. If Meta goes to the credit for having sparked interest in the possibility of creating a virtual world where you can meet, work and have fun, direct competitors such as Microsoft and Google have already anticipated their themed projects. And interest is also growing around Apple, which has been working for years on augmented reality glasses and viewers for the virtual world. Ming-chi Kuo, expert analyst of Apple facts, returns to the latter and is now certain that the Cupertino giant will launch its augmented reality viewers by 2022. These will be “as powerful as Macs and independent from iPhone – he says – because if the product is positioned only as an accessory for computers or smartphones, it will not benefit from global growth “.

The reference goes to those who do not use Apple devices but who could equip themselves with a company viewer if able to connect to the internet, download apps or games and browse without the need to be included in the broader ecosystem of the Cupertino giant. Previously, rumors and sources considered reliable indicated next year as the most suitable for the presentation of the so-called Apple Glass AR, which would have anticipated the arrival of virtual reality viewers by several months. But precisely the announcement of the metaverse would have made Tim Cook change his mind, so much so as to push the company towards the finalization of the product further away, which at this point would precede the increased glasses, more fashion-oriented, less “invasive” aesthetically and more of the counterpart VR. Kuo cited “computing power, the ability to run without constraints and the wide range of applications expected” as factors that will differentiate Apple’s headsets from those of the competition.