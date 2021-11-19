The metaverse is coming. And the internet as we know it will never be the same again. The global economy may also have changed forever. Looking at the digital currency industry, which metaverse cryptocurrencies will explode? Queset the three metaverse cryptocurrencies to buy when decentralized virtual reality starts to explode.

The metaverse is arguably the hottest topic in recent weeks. Indeed, the word metaverse is being abused, and possibly abused. What exactly is the metaverse?

Although the concept has been under discussion for a long time, Facebook’s announcement via its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, about the rebranding of Facebook in ‘Half‘and the revelation of his plans to launch a Metaverse for users of the social media network.

In the case of the cryptocurrency industry, some projects are working around this concept and trying to figure out how to make the most of this relatively new world.

Definition of Metaverse

The concept can be defined as a confluence of human beings’ physical and digital lives through augmented reality, extended reality and virtual reality. At least its potential is enormous, considering that technology has made great strides in just a few years. Artificial intelligence is also another front that comes to play a role and has seen a huge boom in the business lines of tech companies.

Bloomberg recently stated that the size of the Metaverse market could reach $ 800 billion by the end of 2024, which suggests that a golden egg or a mine is just around the corner, as the industry has the potential to further skyrocket in terms of adoption once significantly developed.

Since the NFT and the hype around it is also reinforcing discussions about what that can be like compatible with the Metaverse, the fact is that some cryptocurrency companies and projects have already joined the evolution of the metaverse through the development of related tokens.

That said, below are three cryptocurrencies of the metaverse to buy when the world of decentralized virtual reality starts to explode:

Decentraland (MANA)

The project of Decentraland cryptocurrency (MANA) is one of the most popular and long-standing Metaverse projects around. It is a social VR platform that combines the social VR aspect with blockchain technology to maintain a completely transparent and fair governance of the project. Within the platform itself, they have its own currency called MANA which creates an economy of its own not just within the confidences of the digital platform, but a transition into the real world that provides actual revenue for its user base.

Users can create their own avatar where they can become whoever they want to be and go to virtual places like casinos, other parts of the world and even play VR games with other users.

Within the platform, users can earn real money from using the platform itself through one of the popular ways such as buying and selling land allotted for auctions. In addition, users can buy and sell NFT of products on the MANA digital market of Decentraland.

Cryptocurrency ⭐️ Decentraland (MANA) Reasons to buy SAND: ✅ Widely available

✅ Well established

✅ Celebrity-filled music festival hosted Reasons to avoid SAND 🔥 Works on the Ethereum blockchain Where to invest 👉 Binance, Coinbase, KuCoin, Kraken

Sandbox (SAND)

The Sandbox it is a project similar to that of Decentraland in that it is a virtual world where users can buy and sell products, land and properties to earn from. It also gives users the opportunity to interact socially with others and enjoy the virtual world together.

The Sandbox has an impressive roster of partners / sponsors encouraging the rise of user interactions as big names in the music industry like Snoop Dogg and Deadmau5. They also have well known shows like The Walking Dead that advertise their game.

Compared to Decentraland (MANA), The Sandbox’s market capitalization is 50% less (about $ 2.6 billion) than that of MANA which is over $ 6 billion, which shows that it has a great potential for future growth as they develop their project and mature at the age of Decentraland.

Cryptocurrency ⭐️ SandBox (SAND) Reasons to buy SAND: ✅ SoftBank is a supporter

✅ Allows users to play, create, own and govern virtual metaverses Reasons to avoid SAND 🔥 Works on the Ethereum blockchain Where to invest 👉 Binance, KuCoin, BitHumb

JEDSTAR (KRED)

The third is a much more recent cryptocurrency project that we have chosen as the project with the greatest growth potential compared to Decentraland and The Sandbox.

JEDSTAR is both a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) and GameFi (Game Finance) project that seeks to bridge the gap between the cryptocurrency and fiat (USD / GBP / EUR) financial sector.

They have a new token, KRED, which will be used in their upcoming Collectible Card Game (CCG), their Metaverse MMORPG (Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game), as well as their in-game NFT marketplace and their most recent partnership with Skill Gaming that will have the first CAAS model (Currency as a Service) to the world. This CAAS will allow for much greater adoption of cryptocurrencies without having to go through the normal fiat-to-cryptocurrency conversion hoops. They are implementing KRED in the initiative called STARDOME which will allow users of the normal gaming platform to easily buy and sell KRED using the normal payment methods that they would normally use in everyday life.

JEDSTAR recently announced major initial collaborations with Chainlink, FRAG games, Remote Control Productions and Skill Gaming.

The JEDSTAR team has acknowledged that cryptocurrency adoption will come and that with only around 4% of the world currently using cryptocurrencies, it presents a problem as to how to reach the remaining 96%.

Build your ideal crypto wallet starting with just € 50



Gaming is an industry that accounts for around 40% of the world’s population, and many of them are already used to using in-game currencies. The only problem is that companies that use these currencies do not behave like one currency with another and cannot be converted back into regular fiat currency. JEDSTAR has realized that there is an opportunity to easily bridge this gap by using a real cryptocurrency as the base token for the Skill Gaming platform.. This allows for both mass adoption of cryptocurrencies and ease of use for players who won’t have to worry about overcoming obstacles to understanding and using cryptocurrencies.

The KRED token has yet to be launched, but are doing the public presale on their site for November / December, where investors will be able to book the tokens at a discount from its public launch price later in the fourth quarter.

Note: Investing in cryptocurrency is subject to risk and readers should know the risks before making any investment decision.

