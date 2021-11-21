Metaverse, here is the glove with which objects will be perceived – Corriere.it

from Enrico Forzinetti

Meta presented its haptic glove that will serve to recreate the sensations of contact with objects in the three-dimensional world on the hand, making the experience also on a physical level for the first time.

In the Metaverse we will be able to have the perception of when we caress an animal or take a book in our hands. Meta presented its haptic glove, the result of over seven years of work by the Reality Labs division that deals with hardware for Menlo Park. With this particular device we aim to recreate theand sensations of contact, pressure and vibration of the hand when in the three-dimensional world we find ourselves interacting with an object. Sensations that at the moment are completely lacking for those who already make use of virtual reality in which users can see recreated the use of their hands only through controllers, without experiencing any real contact. The interaction with objects with a precise repercussion also on a physical level will instead be a fundamental element in the Metaverse.

Advanced technology These gloves represent a concentrate of technology based on what in technical terms are called actuators, small motors positioned on the surface of the glove. Their task of make physical the tactile sensation you are experiencing in the virtual world, for example by making you feel pressure when you hold an object in your hand. Without forgetting the whole system of internal sensors for detecting hand and finger movements. Despite advances in microfluidics and soft robotics, at the moment for the haptic glove presented by Meta not yet commercially usable. The problem of creating too much heat in the actuators, which made it impossible to use the glove continuously, has been partially solved, but a lot of work still needs to be done on size and comfort in daily use. Furthermore, technologies are being studied to make the sensations of touch more and more realistic, increasing the density of these scooters.

The other devices The use of haptic gloves represents only the last step at the temporal level of a study on the interaction between man and computer. In March of this year they had been usedi glasses for augmented reality, while a wearable device on the wrist was later developed capable of transforming electrical signals from nerves into commands in the digital world. With the haptic glove, a further step forward is also taken in view of integration with other devices linked to the use of virtual reality. The main one will be the Meta Quest, viewer which will thus become the central device for entering the Metaverse. But during the last Oculus Connect, in addition to the announcement of the name change from Facebook to Meta, the Cambria Project was also presented, which aims to create a new high-end viewer designed for the future use of avatars within the Metaverse .

The first problems But not even when it comes to a very specific topic like the Meta haptic glove can she stay away from problems. After the announcement of its device in fact the company HaptX said that Menlo Park basically copied its technology. An accusation of plagiarism on which the company has not provided an official response.