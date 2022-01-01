Metaverse in video games, what are NFTs and how they work

With Facebook that has changed its name and has definitively cleared the term metaverse and the NFTs that thanks to Ubisoft and its Quartz platform have made their official entry into video games, let’s try to clarify what metaverse means and what NFTs actually are.

The metaverse is nothing more than an alternate universe virtual that you can experiment with your own avatar. If you have ever heard of or tried to play simulations like Second Life you have entered a metaverse. Very often it is a question of simulations that recreate a world similar to the one we live in (assuming that the world we live in is not some simulation so in turn we are not ourselves part of a metaverse) in which it is also possible to put on economically viable activities.

The experience of the metaverse is now linked to that of the NFT or “non fungible token“, Non-real objects of which it is possible to be the only owners.

Metaverse and NFT, life beyond the life of video games

NFTs basically serve to establish with absolute certainty who owns an intangible or digital object. In recent years, in fact, more and more artists that they create using digital tools and therefore the problem has arisen of having to establish which is the original in order to then be able to attribute a value to it, in a way not unlike when at the beginning of the 20th century the problem of the originality of the work of art was posed. art when it could be reproduced.

But while for A work of art that we can see and touch, a painting or a sculpture, it is easy to have the original in our hands for an intangible object, possession must necessarily pass through another system. And this system is that of the blockchain who manages to uniquely and unequivocally attribute the possession of an object that is not actually usable in the real world to someone. At the moment there are also some experiments, apart Quartz which, however, apparently Ubisoft would already be thinking of abandoning, in which the game is itself an experience of metaverse and NFT: the whole new category of the so-called play to learn.

There is for example Cryptokitties, a game that recalls an advanced version of the Tamagotchi and in which each kitten is unique and unrepeatable and taking care of it increases its market value. We recently also named Legacy presented by Peter Molyneux during an event dedicated to NFTs.

At the moment, the reception of gamers when it comes to inserting NFT in video games is still rather cold especially because it is still complicated really understand the reach of metaverse systems, even if in reality just playing around Roblox you have a good floured of it, and also because NFTs have recently entered the common language and are perceived as a way to make money easily. Behind NFTs, however, there is a world of possibilities that should not be underestimated. Including a way to make money in digital.