Metaverse, NFT, blockchain: what the terms in vogue in 2021 mean

2021 has brought with it a bouquet of new terms related to the world of technology, some of which we will probably have to deal with in the coming years as well. In this list of words and acronyms that have appeared for the first time or have risen to the news in a clearer way, however, there are also terms that are already seeing the trend or that raise questions about the usefulness of the technology they have introduced. Let’s see them together.

Metaverse, one day we will have a virtual self



Although the term comes from Neal Stephenson’s 1992 novel “Snow Crash” and has already had a fair circulation with the Second Life platform since 2003, “metaverse” has become of general interest with Facebook’s decision to create its own “universe digital parallel ”which also led the parent company to change its name to Meta at the end of October.

Metaverse is a new way of experiencing the Internet, in which the virtual presence – possible thanks to virtual reality devices such as helmets and gloves – is equivalent to the physical one and with it the experiences that can be had, including friendships, shopping or work.

In order for the metaverse to be interconnected and offer the possibility for all people to inhabit it, it is necessary, however, that standards be developed as has happened for the Internet that we navigate from a web browser. At the moment this need is still vague, given that societies seem oriented towards creating their own metaverse, perhaps with the hope that it will become the widely chosen one.

In addition to Facebook, Nvidia, with Omniverse, and Microsoft, which would leverage the Teams business collaboration platform, are also building a metaverse. Videogame companies should also be mentioned, such as Epic Games (Fortnite) and Roblox.

Other companies, even not in the strictly technological sector, are considering having an identity in the metaverse so that their products can also be sold in the virtual world, perhaps using NFT (Non Fungible Tokens).

NFT (Non Fungible Tokens), cui prodest?



The term NFT (Non Fungible Tokens) belongs to 2021 only for the speed with which it has occupied the pages of the generalist press outside the niche in which it was born, and linked to the cryptokittens that originated the phenomenon in 2017.

The more generic meaning to which the term NFT can be associated is that of digital certificate attesting the ownership of a given good or service through the use of blockchain technology: it can also be the digital version of a physical asset; in that case, the NFT is for the digital version.

A fungible commodity par excellence is money, because two or more banknotes of the same value can be used to replace each other. A non-fungible asset does not have this property, and it is the case, for example, of a painting or any unique work of art.

The token – or the token, in Italian – which certifies the ownership of a digital asset also confirms its uniqueness certified by the blockchain on which the asset is registered and which, in the case of small files, is contained by the same metadata that they certify it.

Having a system that in a digital environment certifies the uniqueness of a particular good allows the same good to be sold as exclusive content in the literal sense of the term. NFTs therefore lend themselves to being marketed in future developing metaverses because they will be able to certify that a certain digital asset, usually reproducible in infinite copies, belongs to a specific person.

NFTs are gaining ground in the art world and, recently, in video games, a sector in which they have generated revenues of more than 2 billion dollars in the first quarter of 2021 alone, but generating some perplexity among the developers themselves: NFTs can create disparities in competitive games, they don’t always need a blockchain, and their “proof of work” production would consume a large amount of electricity.

Blockchain, the word that is always there now



It’s not a 2021 deadline, but this word is increasingly the root of other arguments connected with it, and this year has found another important expansion environment thanks to NFTs.

A blockchain (ie a “chain of blocks”) is a distributed ledger, whose blocks contain immutable information (of transactions, for example).

Within the blocks there can also be non-financial information: the blockchain can be the register of any asset for which traceability is required and, for example, it can serve a food supply chain or can protect patents or intellectual property.

A blockchain is decentralized because there is no third party that must approve it, but the operations on it itself and the impossibility of tampering with it guarantee its existence and security, thanks also to the use of cryptography.

Since the transactions are grouped to form a block in the chain, and the individual transitions offer a hook to which the next transition can be attached, modifying a block that is not a transition would result in a tamper that would destroy the entire chain. This is why it is said that a blockchain is immutable, because even if it were to be modified, the conditions for its existence would no longer exist. The most famous blockchain is that of Bitcoin.

Decentralization, the “things” divided among all



It is a term not yet widespread but which took shape in 2021. It can be translated into “decentralization” or “decentralization” and indicates the transfer of powers from single authorities to multiple users in the technological services sector.

It is a sort of democratization of platforms combined above all with social networks which, instead of giving the power of use, management and moderation of contents to bodies within companies, would offer it to the users themselves, a bit like the Internet understood in its form. of wider use. Let’s think, for example, of emails, RSS feeds or the web itself.

The internet is a decentralized network. Social networks like Facebook or Twitter no; but the same can be said of Google, which is potentially able to define the information dissemination filters on the basis of internal choices.

Twitter is one of the social networks that, through the Bluesky project wanted by the former CEO Jack Dorsey, intends to follow a path that in the space of several years could lead to a standard that limits the decision-making power of individual companies to entrust it to the users themselves.

Decentralization and NFT are two elements that are considered essential for the metaverse.

DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization), a venture capital of crypto enthusiasts



It is still a rather rare term but is still linked to the concept of blockchain and decentralization. The acronym DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization, i.e. Decentralized Autonomous Organization) identifies an internet community that is assimilated to a blockchain structure and which is based on cryptocurrency transactions to also make investments and purchases comparable to those of a venture capital company.

The most recent example, however unsuccessful, was the attempt by a community of cryptocurrency holders, called ConstitutionDAO, which set itself the single goal of purchasing a rare copy of the United States Constitution at an auction. by Sotheby’s.

Social audio

A social audio bases the interaction of users only through sound and above all the voice. Usually there are rooms divided by subject in which participants can take the floor to discuss a specific topic by voice and in real time.

Initially born as an invitation-only social network for iOS, Clubhouse introduced the category of audio-type social networks. It was born in 2020 but its peak of notoriety came from January 2021.

Clubhouse was the first social audio to have expressed an initial interest from users such as to force other social platforms to quickly organize comparable services that could counteract it. Facebook and Twitter – but Spotify, Telegram and LinkedIn have also tried – have developed similar functions or apps that have never completely caught on, as has Clubhouse, which has lost its initial allure in a short time.

An audio-only conversation largely forced us to have a “sequential” approach to social media, with predetermined appointments and long periods of time to devote to frequenting the rooms; unlike other social networks that have an “on demand” approach to content and with the possibility of interacting at unscheduled times.