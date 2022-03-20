metaverse, NFT’s and other terms

With the digital revolution in which we live today, new terms have emerged.

Internet advertising spending in Latin America grew by 7.7% compared to 2019.

The statistics platform indicates that in the future the investments will be aimed at both digital and traditional media.

The new technologies and tools that have come to the world in recent years will continue to be further entrenched for the future. That is why there are terms that you should start to know, so this digital marketing glossary will be your best ally.

With the digital revolution in which we live today, new universes such as the metaverse have emerged, new tools such as Non Fungible Token or Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT), viral, ecommerce, email marketing, SEO, among others that begin to dominate in various industries.

According to various specialists, digital marketing is the set of strategies aimed at promoting a brand on the internet. In addition, Experts detail that it differs from traditional marketing by including the use of channels and methods that allow the analysis of results in real time.

According to data from Statista, in 2020, spending on internet advertising in Latin America grew by 7.7% compared to 2019. In 2021, it is expected to rise by 18.8%. In current prices, this means a drop in Latin American spending on advertising from US$27.3 billion to US$21.51 billion.

Likewise, the statistics platform indicates that in the future the investments will be aimed at both digital and traditional media. Where in the first item, all the advertising spread by devices such as laptops and smartphones with an Internet connection is considered. As for the second investment group, there are newspapers, magazines, exteriors, radio and television.

Digital Marketing Glossary

Knowing the main concepts about digital marketing that is currently being handled in the industry can be useful and very important, that is why we leave you the meaning of 10 words that you must handle.

1- Metaverse: it is an environment where humans interact socially and economically as avatars in a cyberspace, acting as a metaphor for the real world but without its physical or economic limitations.

2- NFT: NFT stands for Non-Fungible Token, a non-fungible token. Tokens are units of value that are assigned to a business model, such as cryptocurrencies.

3- Viral content: Viral content is one that spreads massively on the Internet, whether through social networks, email, instant messaging, etc.

4- E-commerce: e-commerce or electronic commerce consists of the distribution, sale, purchase, marketing and supply of information of products or services through the Internet.

5- Email marketing: Email marketing or emailing focuses on sending a message in order to acquire new customers, develop relationships with current ones, create loyalty, interact with contacts, increase sales, build trust in a service or product, confirm a purchase order. , among other goals.

6- SEO: its English title, SEO (Search Engine Optimization), and it is search engine optimization or search engine optimization is the process of improving the visibility of a website in the organic results of different search engines.

7- Engagement: it is the ability of a product, a brand, a blog, an application, to create solid and lasting relationships with its users, generating that commitment that is established between the brand and consumers.

8: Digital Influencer: An influencer is a person who, in some way, has managed to stand out on digital channels, especially on social networks, such as Facebook or Instagram, as well as on video platforms such as YouTube.

9: Landing page: A Landing Page is a page within a website, developed with the sole purpose of converting visitors into Leads or sales prospects through a certain offer.

10: KPIs: The term KPI, acronym in English, for Key Performance Indicator, whose meaning in Spanish would be Key Performance Indicator or Performance Meter, refers to a series of metrics that are used to synthesize information on the effectiveness and productivity of actions carried out in a business in order to be able to make decisions and determine those that have been most effective in meeting the objectives set in a specific process or project.

Now read:

This brand will be the official sponsor of gamers in League of Legends

Spotify makes plans to add NFTs to its platform

Twitter User Explains How He Gained 13,000 Followers In One Day