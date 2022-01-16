Metaverse opportunity. Where to invest today to ride growth

The metaverse is one of the greatest opportunities that investors can take advantage of. We did a research, and dissected the tech stocks that could ride the growth of this hot tech trend. These are the metaverse stocks to invest in today.

Wall Street predicts that 2022 will be a bumper year for metaverse adoption, as several companies are expected to launch hardware and software offerings that will help consumers work, play or learn as much in the virtual three-dimensional world.

Crunchbase, a platform for researching business information on private and public companies, estimates that they were invested last year 10 billion dollars in start-ups related to virtual reality (VR), while Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) would have spent an identical amount also for its VR and AR initiatives (augmented reality). Goldman Sachs estimates that spending on metaverse-related technologies could reach $ 1.35 trillion over the next few years, indicating that there is along-term opportunities for investors to exploit.

Intel (INTC) e Nvidia (NVDA) are two tech stocks that could win big from the metaverse. Let’s take a look at the reasons.

Before you even continue reading the article, you need to know that you can buy, hold and sell shares quickly and easily and above all without commissions through the trading platform of XTB. Access the site to find out about the offer and the services offered, there is also a free demo account to simulate your investments without incurring any risk. Visit the site now www.xtb.com/it

Invest in Stocks without commissions



Invest in Intel stock (INTC) to take advantage of the Metaverse opportunity

Intel’s management pointed out in December 2021 that the metaverse could be the ‘next big transition in computing‘as more and more people will come to rely on digital technology to’communicate, collaborate, learn and support‘their own lives. Intel’s management added that this will create the need for major network upgrades to support the creation of realistic environments and human-like avatars in the virtual world in real time.

According to Intel executive Raja Koduri:

Truly persistent and immersive computing, large-scale and accessible by billions of people in real time, will require even more – a 1,000-fold increase in computational efficiency compared to today’s state of the art.

Not surprisingly the metaverse requires the need for multiple hyperscale data centers capable of supporting the enormous workloads that this emerging technology trend will create.

The term “hyperscale” refers to the ability of a computer architecture to scale to meet growing demand.

It is estimated that the expenditure for hyperscale data centers could increase by 30% in 2022. The long-term outlook also looks positive as the hyperscale data center market could experience an annual growth rate of 22% through 2028.

According to Mercury Research, Intel is in a solid position to take advantage of this rapid growth as its server processor market share stood at a whopping 90.5% in the second quarter of 2021. Although Chipzilla faced a bit of a struggle in this market from Advanced Micro Devices, is gearing up to defend its impressive share with an aggressive product roadmap that aims to help it regain its technological edge over rivals.

As such, Intel could prove to be a major long-term metaverse title, thanks to its dominant position in the data center processor market which is expected to see solid growth. Given that Intel is trading at less than 10x earnings, now may be a good time for investors to invest in shares of this chip giant as it looks poised for a turnaround, with the metaverse set to act as an additional catalyst.

Intel Live Stock Chart (INTC)

Trade Stocks with a Regulated Broker

Invest in Nvidia stock (NVDA) to take advantage of the Metaverse opportunity

Nvidia stock prices fell nearly 5% in 2022, which opened one good opportunity for investors to enter this potential metaverse winner as it is now trading at 86 times lower earnings. While that multiple isn’t cheap at all, Nvidia is now trading at a discount to its 2021 earnings multiple of over 90. If the stock continues to slide in the near term due to potential interest rate hikes causing a sell off of technology stocks, investors should consider invest in Nvidia stock, as it can take advantage of the Metaverse opportunity in a number of ways.

For example, Nvidia’s data center GPU (graphics processing unit) demand may increase to support the creation of the metaverse. In an interview with the market research firm in November 2021, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang explained that data centers will have to evolve to meet the needs of the metaverse. The creation and distribution of large-scale virtual 3D worlds to consumers around the world means that data center servers will need to be accelerated with multiple GPUs.

It is worth noting that the global data center GPU market is already expected to experience a 42% annual growth rate until 2027 and achieve $ 20 billion in revenue. The metaverse could accelerate that already impressive rate of growth.

Another way Nvidia is looking to tap into the metaverse is through its Omniverse Enterprise platform which allows creators to create ‘physically accurate 3D worlds and digital twins’. The chipmaker noted in its November 2021 earnings conference call:

The initial market reception in Omniverse was incredible. Professionals from over 700 companies are evaluating the platform, including BMW, Ericsson, Lockheed Martin and Sony Pictures. More than 70,000 individual creators have downloaded Omniverse since the launch of the open beta in December. There are approximately 40 million 3D designers in the global market.

Nvidia has now made the Omniverse platform generally available to people so that artists, designers and creators can create collaborative virtual worlds with each other. Therefore, Nvidia will not only provide the means to power the metaverse through its chips, but it will also allow consumers to experience the same with yours tools that will help creators create 3D worlds.

Therefore, the metaverse could prove to be another huge growth engine for Nvidia in the long run, in addition to the other catalysts of the company. Overall, Nvidia is one of the fast-growing stocks to buy to take advantage of this emerging tech trend that could help it grow its earnings at a faster rate than Wall Street’s estimated CAGR of 40% for the next five years. .

Nvidia Live Stock Chart (NVDA)

Trade Stocks with a Regulated Broker

Download the new EBOOK for FREE!



How to invest in stocks

Investing in stocks is one of the best ways to generate income, save for the future and speculate on individual companies, different sectors and the entire market. Of course, the value of these investments can decrease as well as increase over time, the advice is always to get information before tackling any type of investment.

Now we can not help but take care of sharing some thoughts on which are the best platforms that will allow you to trade shares without paying commissions!

Surely one of the best known and most appreciated online trading platforms for investing in stocks, it certainly is XTB, a truly global leader in online financial investments.

Thanks to XTB you can buy, hold and sell national and international shares, as well as being able to invest in hundreds of assets such as currencies, CFDs on cryptocurrencies, commodities, indices, ETFs and much more.

By registering on the XTB website you have free access to the best trading platforms as well as having the lowest spreads in the industry and a full suite of powerful risk management tools. Included are a number of fundamental, technical, and sentiment tools to help you make the best decisions.

To find out what XTB offers, visit the website https://www.xtb.com/it

Stay up to date on our news

If you liked this article, share it on your social networks and follow Where to invest on Google News, Facebook, Twitter. Do not hesitate to share your opinions and / or experiences by commenting on our articles.

To stay updated on the news published on our portal, activate the notifications from the green button at the top (Follow us) or subscribe to our Telegram channel of Where to Invest

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money quickly due to leverage. Between 62 and 89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. When trading CFDs, you should consider your understanding of how CFDs work and take into account the high risk of losing your money. Please read our Risk Disclosure Statement in its entirety.

eToro (Europe) Ltd. is a financial services company authorized and regulated by the Cyprus Securities Exchange Commission (CySEC) with license number no. 109/10.

eToro (UK) Ltd. is a financial services company authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) with license number FRN 583263.

eToro AUS Capital Limited is authorized by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) to provide financial services under the Australian Financial Services License No. 491139.

eToro (Seychelles) Ltd. is authorized by the Financial Services Authority Seychelles (“FSAS”) to provide brokerage services under the Securities Act 2007 License no. SD076.