Metaverse, Phil Spencer does not see benefits for users, but only for companies – Nerd4.life

Phil Spencer is not very excited by the concept of metaverse, in which he does not see benefits for users, but only for companies that promote it as the future. On this point he was very clear in an interview with Protocol, in which he touched on various topics.

Spencer: “We leaders are spending a lot of time getting together to discuss what we know on the subject and how to bring the various technological foundations together. But I mainly wonder why Microsoft? That is, what’s good for gamers in this metaverse that everyone is talking about? And for the creators? I think it’s easier for most tech companies to describe why the metaverse is good for their business. But, to use my videogame vocabulary again, if we put gamers at the center and try to create an ecosystem that meets their needs and those of creators, dynamic platforms will take off.“

Spencer raised a important point. When it comes to metaverses, companies seem uninterested in what the user experience will be. Most of the presentations tell us that virtual land and objects will be able to be sold and bought, that companies will be able to sell their products directly in the metaverse, that NFTs will be central, that business meetings will be more beautiful and that they can be exploited. players by having them create worlds that they will then go to play.

But for the players? Aside from implicit exploitation? There is talk of transportable objects between the various games, of earning by playing by acquiring objects with a real value and … that’s it. A little bit to convince the masses to trade reality with virtual reality.

For Spencer the best approach, the real metaverse, is to be able to play on any platform you want, which if you want is also the system closest to the user experience.