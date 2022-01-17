Metaverse Pushes Cardano Up 30% In Last Week By Investing.com







By David Pinchodo

Investing.com – Gaining over 12% in the past 24 hours and over 30% in the past week, the fifth largest cryptocurrency by market cap recorded the largest gains in the top 10 of coins most important digital.

The was trading around $ 1.26 early in the weekend to reach a high of $ 1.54 $ this morning, posting a 22% increase in the past 48 hours, bucking the trend of more prominent peers like ed.

“The Metaverse arrives on the Blockchain”

The factors behind the rise of remain unclear, but can be traced back to the official announcement of Pavia, the Cardano metaverse and an NFT-based gaming project, which arrived via a press release entitled THEThe Metaverse arrives on the Cardano Blockchain.

Pavia is an NFT game metaverse that positions itself as a direct competitor of the more popular crypto metaverses such as Sandbox and Decentraland. The project was born in September 2021, and only a month later the first sale of plots of land was announced by random assignment.

According to the press release released on Friday, Pavia.io has a total of approximately 100,000 plots, each minted as a single NFT with precise coordinates. 60% of these plots of land were sold between October and November 2021, while the final sale is scheduled for the first quarter of 2022.

The website, which reports that the success of the project is linked to the support of the Cardano community, says that currently there are 8,300 registered land owners. However, the Pavia metaverse will not use Cardano but its own cryptocurrency which will take the name of the platform of the same name.

The positive reaction to the news (if the rise can be attributed to it) is therefore due to the association of with the concept of metaverse rather than to a greater demand for ADA.

Technical framework

On an hourly chart, the broke the short-term resistance of $ 1.42 on Sunday evening, renewing buying interest. In this context, the next important target to consider is the zone made up of the December 27 high $ 1.5910 and the psychological threshold of $ 1.60. On the downside, initial support is seen in the $ 1.40-1.42 area.