Metaverse, so Zuckerberg wants to make money – Corriere.it

Last spring, a Gucci handbag sold for around $ 4,100. What’s wrong with that? It was the digital-only version of the Dionysus model, featuring the iconic bee, within the Roblox video game. In the real world, the same tangible bag costs $ 700 less.

Here is the metaverse brought to the fore by Mark Zuckerberg it is not just an idea or a vision but it is and will be a way to make money and experiment with business models.

Roblox, a platform with 47.3 million users known above all among the very young, is among the companies that already allow you to get an idea of ​​how it will work, because it has focused since 2004 on the creation of a virtual world (the actions thank, with + 36% in the last month) and is now ready to work on that evolution that the vice president, global business group of Meta (formerly Facebook) Nicola Mendelsohn it effectively describes as “an Internet that you live from within, unlike the current one from which we are separated by a screen”.

So: it will not be games or platforms with which you interact from the outside, but which you enter and which you experience in first person, with an avatar. At the moment, advertising is worth almost all revenues for Meta: 28.2 billion out of 29 total in the third quarter. In the metaverse, Mendelsohn explains «advertising will be an important component, but not the main one: we are already seeing alternative experiments with the augmented reality. On Instagram Rayban lets you try on different types of glasses. Brands can make you try on makeup, clothes or consider buying a piece of furniture. We are only at the beginning of the journey, we can imagine that there will be a free part financed by advertising and a paid part, such as the purchase of concert tickets. Brands will also be able to create rooms in which to show experiences and products (a sort of new generation Second Life, ed) “.