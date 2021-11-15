Metaverse, so Zuckerberg wants to make money – Corriere.it
Last spring, a Gucci handbag sold for around $ 4,100. What’s wrong with that? It was the digital-only version of the Dionysus model, featuring the iconic bee, within the Roblox video game. In the real world, the same tangible bag costs $ 700 less.
Here is the metaverse brought to the fore by Mark Zuckerberg it is not just an idea or a vision but it is and will be a way to make money and experiment with business models.
Roblox, a platform with 47.3 million users known above all among the very young, is among the companies that already allow you to get an idea of how it will work, because it has focused since 2004 on the creation of a virtual world (the actions thank, with + 36% in the last month) and is now ready to work on that evolution that the vice president, global business group of Meta (formerly Facebook) Nicola Mendelsohn it effectively describes as “an Internet that you live from within, unlike the current one from which we are separated by a screen”.
So: it will not be games or platforms with which you interact from the outside, but which you enter and which you experience in first person, with an avatar. At the moment, advertising is worth almost all revenues for Meta: 28.2 billion out of 29 total in the third quarter. In the metaverse, Mendelsohn explains «advertising will be an important component, but not the main one: we are already seeing alternative experiments with the augmented reality. On Instagram Rayban lets you try on different types of glasses. Brands can make you try on makeup, clothes or consider buying a piece of furniture. We are only at the beginning of the journey, we can imagine that there will be a free part financed by advertising and a paid part, such as the purchase of concert tickets. Brands will also be able to create rooms in which to show experiences and products (a sort of new generation Second Life, ed) “.
The mention of the Luxottica brand is not accidental. “The Rayban Stories we launched with them can be seen as the very first step (without augmented reality and virtual reality for now, ed.) Towards the creation of a hardware ecosystem – says Mendelsohn – to allow people to move in the metaverse, look around. , hear the sounds from various directions ». Enter Attention. For Meta, hardware is a crucial junction, as well as a further possibility of diversifying revenues, if it is able to reach the masses with its products: to use the words of analyst Benedict Evans, now Zuckerberg «wants to be the owner, no longer the tenant ».
He wants the Oculus viewers purchased with foresight in 2014, the Stories glasses and the other devices that will become the gateway to the new world and in fact the new generation smartphones. As a result, Meta will take control of the ecosystem, with Zuckerberg pledging to creators and developers of more substantial earnings than is now happening in the Apple-iOs and Google-Android enclosures.
“Our goal is to reach one billion people over the next ten years and generate hundreds of billions of dollars in digital commerce,” says Mendelsohn. This brings us back to the Gucci bag and the value of digital objects: «We spend more and more time online, and more and more often our image is delegated to an avatar. It therefore becomes more and more natural to attribute the same importance to virtual goods as we do to physical ones: for the very young this is already the case “, he explains. Luca Della Dora, innovation director of the We Are Social agency. The manager emphasizes that with the NFT (non-fungible token) and the metaverse, «the concept of guaranteed ownership in the digital world changes: objects or spaces can be bought, sold and exchanged. Possession must be multi-platform ».
If you own something in one metaverse or platform, you need to be able to show it off in others as well. Interoperability, so. How much, how and between whom is all to be discovered and demonstrated. Last week Microsoft and Meta agreed to let the Workplace and Teams platforms communicate, who knows if the axis does not return also in the metaverse, on which they are both working.