Metaverse: the confusion of fake live

If they don’t touch (yet?) NFTs, games like Roblox Where Fortnite don’t want less to turn into metaverse by organizing a host of non-gaming events. Film festivals (Canne in particular), exhibitions (KAWS) … these super 3D social networks in the making (where we don’t just play) are already printing money in more classic ways for musical artists. In particular through merchandise virtual. According to the BBC, Zara Larsson pocketed $ 1 million in the sale of giveaways during his dance party on Roblox. Note that the gaming creation platform – frequented by half of the kids in the United States – has also created a virtual island with Spotify, which promises to be eventful. But she’s not the only one forging ties with the music industry. Last January, The Sandbox signed a deal with Warner Music Group to also create musical island zones there. All this shortly after Epic Games (the juggernaut behind Fortnite) have acquired, the platform of streaming indie Bandcamp.

To feel the peril of the scene, where everything can change. Vibrate in the face of a version live unexpected. Jump as one man, with hundreds of strangers. Close your eyes and lose your friends. Then find them. And finally debrief the end of the match. Many kid gamers have never experienced the benefits of a concert In Real Life. We bet that the confusion surrounding the live virtual does not keep them away.