Metaverse, user pays $ 650,000 for a virtual yacht that he can never get on

He will never get on it, but the idea alone convinced a user to pay over $ 650,000. The boat is called Metaflower Super Mega Yacht and will navigate within the virtual world of The Sandbox, the online platform that reproduces a structure similar to the real world, which has already attracted the attention of various brands and famous people including Adidas and Snoop Dogg.

The virtual ship is described as a four-story luxury megayacht, with a DJ booth, two helipads, various lounge areas, a dance floor and a whirlpool. The news was reported by HypeBeast, according to which the NFT was created by Republic Realm, one of the companies that is launching itself into the metaverse, and is part of a collection of virtual luxury goods that also includes private islands, motorcycles water and motorboats. For example, the creation of one hundred private islands in the form of NFT sold out in less than 24 hours at a starting price of around $ 280,000.

The concept of metaverse

The Facebook company changes its name: it will be called Meta

It was Facebook, now Meta, that made the concept of metaverse popular. It is an alternative reality that breaks down the boundaries between real and digital life on which the big names in technology and ‘gaming’ are betting money and energy. Meta explained that it intends to invest 50 million dollars in the development of what it considers the technology platform of the future and has announced a plan in Europe to create 10,000 new jobs over the next five years.