Metaverse (virtual) land of concerts: WMG’s musical park on The Sandbox

Who knows if the new musical theme park of Warner Music Group it can also be reached aboard the $ 650,000 mega yacht purchased on The Sandbox. Yes, because always on the same gaming platform based on blockchain and NFT, a mammoth work is being born, one of the most significant of this one. before it was the metaverse. It will be all about fun (musical) and about concerts , and moreover it also provides that fans can buy a small apartment or a piece of land right next to the park. All true, indeed: all virtual.

Maybe this news will make some people smile a little, but in reality it is a decidedly “heavy” agreement on the market: it is the first time that a musical reality of the caliber of WMG enters the metaverse, and it does so with all its labels to create a “real” arena where concerts and shows will be held. In the WMG LAND musicians and fans will be able to meet, meanwhile the company will be able to generate new profits by selling tickets to attend events and (from March) plots of land to all those who want to tell their friends “in the metaverse I live next to WMG Land“.

Warner Music moved ahead of the competition, and that according to management means “having secured the equivalent of a beachfront property in the metaverse“. There will be space for great concerts, to which the community will have the opportunity to participate with the double advantage of not having to move (physically) from their home and to feel (virtually) involved in a new form of immersive experience.

The Sandbox like Fortnite? Not exactly, because if it is true that the video game has hosted concerts in the past (Ariana Grande, Easy Life and more), it is equally true that here, as an element of differentiation, there is the philosophy behind the two. containers. The Sandbox is an all-round, community-run, rules-based virtual world of the market of the blockchain complete with official currency – the SAND token – and goods for sale – the NFTs.

Credits images: The Sandbox