Metaverse: what it is and how it will affect our future

A reflection on the possible socio-psychological effects.

Legnano – Since when Facebook and WhtasApp they changed their name to Meta, the attention has shifted to the direct reference of this not only commercial operation, that is to the “Metaverse”.

Simplifying, the Metaverse is a virtual world accessible from a PC, in which you can move with the own digital duplicate (avatar) to shop, work, go to school, have meetings, play video games, visit monuments or pursue their hobbies, socialize and, in essence, dedicate themselves to a second digital life. All equipped with headphones, augmented reality glasses and always-on microphone.

Let’s take an example: today to attend a concert you either go in person or follow it from a screen. In the Metaverse (which can be accessed from our PC) there is the “real time” reproduction of the real concert and you participate with your avatar, which moves, sings and can stand under the virtual stage, shout at the singer, and interact with other fans in an experience that is very similar to being actually and physically present.

Or if we want to go shopping, we can virtually access a store, see the garments, move from one department to another and then buy them but with a much more realistic three-dimensionality.

So let’s imagine a future where our digital duplicates will move in a virtual world. But keep in mind that it is not just a question of playing … The tech giants and companies have already invested millions of dollars because this “world” offers business opportunities unimaginable by those who are not IT experts.

The pandemic has given us a glimpse into what the Metaverse could look like with i virtual concerts and the Dad: the famous game Fortnite hosted virtual concerts (seen by millions of people) of Ariana Grande, Travis Scott and Marshemellow: in these cases the clothing companies of famous brands really paid the singers for their avatars to wear their brands…

The topic is very complex, but let us dwell on a reflection of a social and psychological nature.

Is there a risk of losing contact with reality? Does that world become a refuge, an escape from a real life that is perhaps unsatisfactory in various respects? So it’s not like living a hallucination?

These are necessary questions especially if you think that children and adolescents are the most at risk because they spend many hours on the PC, video games and social networks. But the question also concerns adults.

The effects of overexposure from social networks (Facebook or Instagram) are clear and known especially in young people who are conditioned by influencers with their perfect (modified) physiques and glossy cover lives and who then have to deal with their normalcy instead. then unaccepted….

But perhaps the greatest risk is precisely that of a reversal of the meaning of “life “: A center of gravity that little by little shifts from preferring digital and virtual life to real life made up of physical, emotional and sensory” real “experience.

There is already the phenomenon called hikikomori, a real pathology of internet abuse where children are estranged from real life, do not go to school, do not play sports and live only connected 24 hours a day in their bedroom, a sort of social retreat. from reality and living are digitally ..

An English study of 2021 by the Bath Spa University of Psychology on the subject suggests in summary that the development of any technology and in the case in question of this linked to the Metaverse also takes place taking into account the safeguarding of human ethics and the mental health of possible users. Therefore, not just business but attention to the values ​​of human life.

Dr. Francesco Fisichella, Psychologist Psychotherapist

