Metaverse will revolutionize medicine – TyN Magazine

The Metaverse in Medicine can be defined as the medical Internet of Things facilitated using AR and VR glasses. The metaverse is evolving; has new potential in healthcare combining technologies such as AI, VR, AR, Internet of medical devices, Web 3.0, intelligent cloud, edge, and quantum computing along with robotics to provide new directions for healthcare.

Metaverse involves the convergence of the major technology trends of telepresence, digital twinning, and blockchain, all of which have the potential to impact healthcare individually. Digital twinning will emerge through our growing ability to map and understand individual genetics, blockchains are really just encrypted, distributed databases that allow data to be stored securely.

The fact that health records are typically stored on centralized servers means our data is at risk of being stolen. And doctors and nurses have found they can more quickly and efficiently diagnose many of the minor conditions that make up the vast majority of their cases over a phone or video call. Telemedicine consultations, particularly through VR, mean that patients are no longer limited to being treated by private doctors due to their physical location.

Doctors and experts are using virtual reality to train other doctors and medical staff. Together, however, they could create entirely new channels for delivering care that have the potential to drive down costs and vastly improve patient outcomes.

The metaverse is already showing signs in digital therapy and is seeing rapid adoption of this form of therapy, where VR and AR technology in the metaverse enables applications such as cognitive therapy, support groups, psychiatric evaluations, rehabilitation, and even physical therapy with the support of haptic sensors.

The Metaverse is expected to be an effective tool to help perform complicated surgical procedures and improve patient care. Since surgical procedures already used robotics, now complicated surgeries are AR-ready. And for efficient diagnosis using technology such as smart glasses.

The radiology imaging healthcare department will obviously benefit from the immersive visual capabilities of the metaverse, unlocking new capabilities in radiology. And there are some of the challenges of the metaverse in health care. Cybercriminals often target healthcare as a high-value, susceptible target, and to unlock the full potential of the healthcare metaverse, a massive infrastructure is required to function.

Top 3 healthcare companies working in metaverse:

• Latus Healthcare: Is developing a “virtual hospital”. It comprises a virtual reality hospital environment, where treatments will initially focus on physiotherapy services.

• iMining: The first hospital foundation to be launched in the Decentraland Metaverse.

• Apollo Hospitals: The Apollo Hospital Group has announced a unique collaboration with ‘8chili Inc’ to enable participation within the metaverse.