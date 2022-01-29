Metaverso moves games, Sony in the running for Electronic Arts – Hi-tech

The video game market is stirred up. After the acquisition of Activision by Microsoft, Sony could take over the activities of Electronic Arts, another giant in the sector that produces titles like Fifa. The Hollywood Reporter writes, which does not exclude the entry of Disney and Netflix into the video game sector, with smaller acquisitions, especially in view of the launch of apps and games for the metaverse.

Research firm Enders says Electronic Arts’ move to Sony would be far from impossible. “It is currently their preferred choice – he explains to the Hollywood Reporter – but in case of doubts about the value of the move, Sony could turn to other producers, such as Ubisoft and Take-Two, which represent cheaper options”.

Meanwhile, research firm Handler is also considering new names as ready investors in the video game market. Among these is Disney, so far active to focus on outsourcing the development of licensed titles rather than working on it on its own. “A great way for Disney to build a digital future in view of the metaverse would be the acquisition of Electronic Arts – he says – This could create many opportunities in the direction of the first true sports metaverse”.

He has no intention of staying out of the Netflix race, which recently included a section with games in the catalog of exclusive films and productions, with the videogame declinations of Stranger Things and more. One of the company’s managers, Greg Peters, said he was enthusiastic about the possibility of applying the same metrics used for series and films to streaming video games via the cloud, with recurring subscriptions and access to a wide range of software instead of buying. of a single game at a time, in digital or physical copy.