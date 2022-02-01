Metaverso, the last frontier of tourism

A set of technologies that makes it possible to share one virtual reality, where you are represented in three dimensions through your avatar and which you recognize in the world of travel a perfect field of application. We are talking about the metaverse, on which Facebook has put its hat with the rebranding in Meta, and which – in line with the consumer trends photographed by Euromonitor International – also sees the big players of travel starting to tread the ground that will lead to the new era.

To better understand the world to come, we relied on one of the few Italian experts on the subject: Virgilio Maretto, startupper specialized in blockchain, which after twenty years in Accenture has turned to agrifoodtech giving life to highly innovative companies such as pOsti and Giusta. “What you do with the metaverse, in essence – he explains – is to exploit the power of the internet by creating an ecosystem that is the digital representation of the physical and real environment “.

To accomplish a metaverse, the term of which was coined from Neal Stephenson in his novel Snow Crash, which pioneered the creation of virtual worlds between science fiction and reality, it takes things like “virtual reality, artificial intelligence, blockchain, broadband and even cryptocurrencies – Maretto clarifies – These technologies must integrate and communicate with each other, giving life to the metaverse. But the development path is complex. We in agrifood, where among other things we increasingly shape offers also related to tourism, we started from the blockchain used as data notarization, thus authenticating the source and guaranteeing transparency to customers, and we have now also come to the creation of non-fungible tokens, and therefore the nft, used above all in the field of art and now widely used in many other sectors (in travel the first examples arrive from Marriott and Alpitour, ed) “.

“NFTs are generated with the support of the blockchain, which allows us to create digital objects that can also represent physical assets – said the expert – Once you have created the digital twin of a physical asset you can then go much further, no one will be able to cancel it anymore. You can enrich it with new services, new information, it can pass from ownership to ownership, it can be auctioned. you do royalty“.

The metaverse, as we now know, is populated by avatar who use the various services and interact with others. To date it is mainly developed in games, such as for example Fortnite or Roblox And The Sandbox. The large gaming platforms already have everything that is needed at their disposal: a world similar to ours or in any case imaginary, the possibility of connecting multiple gamers simultaneously in the same environment and the ability to increase the virtual experience to make it immersive, this with the help of specific tools.

But social media is also getting busy. Among all, in fact Half, the mega company it controls Facebook but also Instagram and WhatsApp. This, among other things, works across the board to improve the experience of its users and has just received the green light from the EU Commission for the acquisition of Kustomer, which operates in customer service.

And you get to the cities. At the beginning of November, the local government of Seoul, the capital of South Korea, has announced that the destination will have its own metaverse, that is, one virtual space in 3D where it will be possible to interact with other people, travel, work and play. The goal for the next few years is to become one of the first governments to offer services in a virtual world, in which it will be possible to get in touch with other people connected simultaneously through avatars and through glasses and visors for virtual reality.

In the Seoul metaverse it will be possible to do tour, to visit ancient sites reconstructed but also access various administrative procedures, by connecting via telephone or computer. On this line it would seem to be also Shanghai, whose five-year plan calls for the use of a metaverse for public services, business, entertainment and industrial production. More generally, as detailed in our column Here Beijing, it is the whole China to go in this direction.

In Italy there are some experiments, “but we are still far behind”, Maretto does not hesitate to affirm. «Abroad – he explains – are further ahead, but we must consider that the platforms for the metaverse they are very expensive. Here the first isolated applications begin to emerge, which will then be integrated. It is a sector that, only if exploited to the maximum, has an enormous dimension and enormous potential for travel “. But the road to the future is still long and, in some ways, uphill.