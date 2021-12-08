Metaverso, virtual yacht in NFT format purchased for 650 thousand dollars

One user has paid over $ 600,000 for a virtual yacht that he can never get on. The boat is called Metaflower Super Mega Yacht and will navigate within the virtual world of The Sandbox, the online platform that reproduces a structure similar to the real world, which has already attracted the attention of various brands and famous people including Adidas And Snoop Dogg. The yacht was sold in Nft format, that is a digital certificate, for 149 Ethereum, a cryptocurrency, equal to a value of 650 thousand dollars.

There virtual boat is described as a luxury megayachts four floors, with a DJ booth, two helipads, various lounge areas, a dance floor and a Jacuzzi. The news was reported by HypeBeast, according to which theNft was created by Republic Realm, one of the companies that is launching in the metaverse, and is part of a collection of virtual luxury goods that also includes private islands, jet skis and speedboats. For example, he created about one hundred private islands in the form of Nft, the collection is gone sold out in less than 24 hours at a starting price of approx 280 thousand dollars.

It was what made the concept of metaverse popular Facebook, Now Half. It’s a alternate reality that breaks down the boundaries between real and digital life on which the big names in technology and ‘gaming’ are betting money and energy. Half he explained that he wanted to invest $ 50 million in the development of what he considers the technology platform of the future and announced in Europe a plan to create 10,000 new jobs over the next five years.