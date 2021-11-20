Meteor Lake, here are the first real photos of a 14th generation Intel Core CPU

Meteor Lake, code name of the client processor of Intel expected in 2023 (the hypothetical 14th generation Core), appears for the first time in some unofficial photos. Snapshot of CNET’s Stephen Shankland during a tour of Intel’s Fab 42 in Chandler, Arizona.



In the article, full of suggestive photos of various chips such as the next generation of Xeon Scalable with HBM “Sapphire Rapids” memory or the Xe HPC “Ponte Vecchio” GPU, also those of the wafers and test chips of the fourteenth generation of Core processors.



On the other hand, Intel itself, only a few weeks ago, confirmed that it had “turned on” the Meteor Lake compute tile, a fundamental step to continue the work towards the actual assembly of the various tiles on the package in order to give life to the actual CPU. The compute tile will be produced, for the first time, with the Intel 4 process (formerly 7 nanometers).



Unlike Alder Lake chips (Core 12000) or the next generation Raptor Lake, Meteor Lake will be based on a multi-tile design (or chiplet if you prefer), assembled thanks to advanced packaging technologies such as Foveros.

Intel has confirmed in previous months that we will see various Meteor Lake chip designs, with TDPs between 5 and 125 Watts depending on the intended use. Among the peculiarities, an integrated GPU that should offer up to 192 Execution Units, a double compared to the 96 currently adopted in the 11th generation Core CPUs.

The test chip shows the presence of four tiles on the package, but so far Intel has shown representations of a solution with three tiles, one containing the x86 cores, one dedicated to I / O and a GPU. At the moment the “intended use” of the fourth tile is not known.