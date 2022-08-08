Meteorologists monitor “perturbation” off Africa that could become a tropical depression

Miami – American meteorologists study this Sunday a “perturbation” in the Atlantic formed off the coast of West Africa that in the coming days could become a tropical depression.

According to a bulletin from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), the disturbance has a 40% chance of becoming a depression in the next five daysand if it did, it would be the first cyclone to form in the Atlantic basin since July 3.

For now, the “tropical wave” produces “disorganized showers and electrical storms” in the Atlantic, but the environmental conditions are favorable for the formation of a tropical depression by the middle of next week.

According to the meteorological center, based in Miami, Florida, the tropical wave is moving at more than 15 miles per hour (mph) in a west-northwest direction towards the central Atlantic.

This week, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) He reiterated to the population to remain “vigilant” in view of the fact that the months of greatest cyclone activity in the Atlantic begin in August.

The federal agency on Thursday released an update to its forecasts for the current hurricane season in the Atlantic basin, according to which this year there will be above average activity registering between 14 and 20 named storms, that is, with maximum sustained winds of 39 mph or more.

Of those, six or even ten could become hurricaneswhich means winds of 74 mph or more, and of these between three and five would reach major hurricane categories, with winds of 111 mph or more.

Regarding the outlook released in May by NOAA, this week’s update represents a slight reduction in the chances of above-average activity by placing them at 60%, that is, five percentage points less than the May forecast. .

However, the federal agency reiterates that the updated forecasts are still above average season figures and that there will be “more storms on the way”, as the NOAA administrator said in a statement, Rick Spinrad.

An average season, according to the NOOA, produces 14 named storms, of which 7 become hurricanes and 3 become major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher on the Saffir-Simpson scale, which has a maximum of five).