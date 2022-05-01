Meteorology confirms that a tornado occurred in Arecibo with possible winds of between 86 and 110 miles per hour

A tornado was recorded at around 3:00 pm today, Sunday, in Arecibo, confirmed the National Weather Service in San Juan; Meanwhile, the authorities attend to various damages caused by the phenomenon.

“Preliminarily, based on the damage we have seen, it would be an EF-1 tornado.”he told The new day the emergency alert coordinator for the federal weather agency, Ernest Morales.

The Enhanced Fujita Scale (EF) is used in the United States to assign a tornado a “rating” based on estimated wind speed and related damage.

An EF-0 has winds between 65 and 85 miles per hour (mph); meanwhile, one tornado rated EF-1 speeds up to 86 to 110 mph.

The National Weather Service will be issuing a full report tomorrow, Monday, with the official classification and reported damage.

“We have to analyze the satellite images to find out what type of tornado it is and what environment prevailed in Arecibo at that time, that will take us several hours,” he said.

Initially, Meteorology said that it could be a waterspout, but Morales described the information as “an agency error.”

“It developed over land and when that happens it is classified as a tornado”said.

Also, the expert ruled out the possibility that other tornadoes could form in the northern part of Puerto Ricowhich is under a special severe thunderstorm warning.

“Conditions are no longer favorable for tornadoes to continue to develop”Held.

For his part, the Governor Peter Pierluisi He indicated through his social networks that, so far, no injured people have been reported.

“We ask everyone to take precautionary measures and avoid approaching the affected areas to allow the work of the authorities who are already responding to the emergency”he tweeted.

Meteorology confirmed that a tornado occurred in Arecibo on Sunday afternoon with possible winds of between 86 and 110 miles per hour. (Supplied)

Firefighters came to evacuate a factory in Arecibo after reporting a strong smell of gas. (Supplied)

Part of the roof of the Thermo King factory in Arecibo fell off. (twitter)

Flying zinc plates hit cars. (Supplied)

Several subscribers were without electricity service. (Supplied)

View of the damage caused by the tornado. (Supplied)

A utility pole downed by strong tornado winds. (Supplied)

In the first instance, citizens of Arecibo reported seeing a tornado in their municipality. At the moment, the National Meteorological Service in San Juan could not confirm that it has happened, but it did emphasize that “the conditions are prone for this type of event to occur.”

“There are strong thunderstorms, which produce heavy rains and strong winds, it is possible that a waterspout formed in Arecibo”the meteorologist explained earlier to this medium Cecilia Villanuevafrom the National Weather Service.

Report damage

The Police Bureau Command in Arecibo made a preliminary report on damage as a result of heavy rains and thunderstorms in the area, as well as the tornado.

Among them are: power line failure on PR-129 in front of the Driver Services Center (Cesco), on Calle 7 of the Villa Serena urbanization and in the Víctor Rojas community.

Damage caused by a possible waterspout in Arecibo. (Photo taken by agents of the Arecibo Command of the Police Bureau) (Supplied)

Likewise, a car was trapped by the water on PR-2 in front of the Dennys and another car was stuck by the rains on the PR-10 highway.

Several subscribers are without electricity service.

Damage reported in Arecibo after possible waterspout. (Photo taken by agents of the Arecibo Command of the Police Bureau) (Supplied)

For his part, the commissioner of the Municipal Police of Arecibo, Leslie Zeno, estimated that a waterspout, which was later confirmed to be a tornado, would have made landfall and impacted the Víctor Rojas area.

“It resulted in damage to the roof of the Thermo King factory. Similarly, several poles and power lines were found on the ground. So far we have no complaints in which damage to people is reported, however, there are several houses and vehicles that were affected “expressed in written statements.

Meanwhile, the Fire Department reported that, after the detachment of the Thermo King roof, they ordered the factory to be evacuated due to a “strong smell of gas.”

Possible waterspout detached part of the roof of the Thermo King factory in Arecibo. (twitter)

As a preventive measure, the authorities keep the following taxiways closed: Calle 1, Calle 2 and Calle Manuel T Guillén, all on Víctor Rojas 1.

the meteorologist Deborah Martorell He published images captured by citizens on his social networks showing possible damage near the Thermo King factory.

“Witnesses report seeing a tornado in the area and heard a big noise”wrote.

Villanueva stated that the agency has received calls from citizens who reported the tornado in Arecibo.

Combination of factors

“We have had localized thunderstorms all day, but quite strong and long lasting, which have remained in the Atlantic Ocean. One started in Luquillo and moved north. This one is in coastal waters, just in front of Arecibo and Hatillo. We already had a special maritime warning for that area, it is moving slowly to the west and took part of the coast of Arecibo, “said the expert.

These thunderstorms are associated with gusty winds that, together with an intensifying upper-level trough in western Puerto Rico, may have been capable of causing the phenomenon.

Thunderstorms continue in the area and moving through Manatí. Scientists predict that it could continue to move slowly through the area of ​​those municipalities.