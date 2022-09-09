Meteorology issues an extreme heat warning for 27 towns

The National Weather Service (SNM) in San Juan issued this morning a extreme heat warning for 27 towns located between the vicinity of Mayagüez, the northwest, the north-central and the vicinity of San Juan.

The weather agency warned that wind chills in those areas could fluctuate between 102 to 109 degrees Fahrenheit (°F) from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, which is the period in which this product will be in effect.

“A heat advisory means a period of high temperatures is expected. The combination of high temperatures and high humidity will create a situation where heat symptoms and illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned place, stay out of the sun, and keep an eye on family and neighbors,” the SNM advised in its product.

The towns included in said alert are: Bayamón, Carolina, Cataño, Guaynabo, San Juan, Toa Alta, Toa Baja, Trujillo Alto, Arecibo, Barceloneta, Dorado, Florida, Manatí, Vega Alta, Vega Baja, Aguadilla, Camuy, Hatillo, Isabela, Quebradillas, Aguada, Añasco, Hormigueros, Mayagüez, Moca, Rincón, and San Germán.

The reasons behind the heat indexes as high as those that have been registered in the work week that ends this Friday are the humidity that still remains in the region and the direction of the wind that predominates from the south-southeast, both factors driven by the hurricane earl.

However, it is expected that this weekend the wind direction will begin to change from the east, due to high pressure that will strengthen in the center of the Atlantic. This change would imply a more typical weather pattern for this season.

Illnesses or symptoms from an extreme heat wave may include, but are not limited to, heat stroke, feeling of extreme tiredness, fainting, loss of consciousness, dizziness, among others.

The Mayo Clinic portal defines the heatstroke as the most serious form of heat injury and can occur if the body temperature reaches 104°F (40°C) or higher.

Other recommendations to avoid health complications are to wear comfortable clothing, avoid alcohol consumption during hot hours, drink plenty of water and stay in cool areas.

Remember that it is also important to take precautions with your pets and prevent them from spending a lot of time in the sun or in a hot area with poor ventilation. Place your pet in a cool, shaded area with access to a dish or container of water.

Rain will be concentrated in the northwest

With the wind blowing this Friday from the southeast, the rains that develop after noon will be concentrated in the northwest quadrant of the island, the SNM anticipated.

The combination of the humidity that remains in the region with the heat that will accumulate from the early hours of this morning will lead to the formation of downpours with intense thunderstorms that could leave between one to two inches of rain.in those areas where they remain for a long time on land.

Although the northwest would have the greatest impact from precipitation, inland and north-central sectors could also experience these effects.

Short-term models suggest that the pattern will increase tomorrow, Saturday, when a pulse of moisture moves over the region, causing rain over the eastern third of the island in the morning hours and then strong convection (development of showers and thunderstorms). in the evening hours over the west

For the rest of the weekend, the prevalence of drier and more stable conditions is projected for Sunday before giving way to a new rainy event from the beginning of the next working week.

Meanwhile, The meteorological agency pointed out that the maritime conditions are relatively stable, although there is a high risk of marine currents in the Culebra area. The rest of the beaches on the Big Island are at low to moderate risk.

The swell will range from two to five feet high in most local waters.