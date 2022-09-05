Meteorology warns that more thunderstorms are expected this Monday in Puerto Rico

Weather conditions in different sectors of Puerto Rico will continue to be affected by downpours and thunderstorms associated with the passage of the tropical storm earl north of the island, reported the National Weather Serviceday (SNM) in San Juan.

SNM meteorologist Ryan Chambers pointed out that for the same reason a warning of marine currents remains in effect for the north coast, while moderate currents are expected for the rest of the beaches.

The agency is also maintaining a small boat advisory for storm surge associated with the storm.

“We are affected by the humidity from Tropical Storm Earl. Scattered thunderstorms are expected, mostly in the eastern and southern part of Puerto Rico during the morning,” explained Chambers, who explained that this area includes Vieques and Culebra.

“Already in the afternoon, thunderstorms are expected across the north and interior coast,” he added. “It will continue throughout the day because there is a lot of humidity in the area.”

Chambers said that “it is quite possible” that due to these conditions lightning strikes similar to the one that claimed the lives of two people who were sailing on jet skis yesterday in Salinas, urged citizens not to go to bodies of water today, even if it’s a holiday.

“The message is that if people don’t have to leave the house and they know that the weather is going to be bad, they should stay in the house and go to the beach or river another day”Chambers said. “And if you go, know that we have this weather affecting us, with the danger of currents and thunderstorms.”

According to Chambers, “high temperatures” are expected in the northern area of ​​Puerto Rico today. The scientist explained that precisely these high temperatures “help the formation of thunderstorms.”

“If people go to the river, know that there may be rains nearby that could cause flooding,” he said.

At 5:00 a.m., the National Hurricane Center (NHC, in English) located Earl at latitude 20.9 degrees North and longitude 65.3 degrees West. It maintains maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (mph) and is moving northwest at a rate of 5 mph.

However, a hurricane hunter aircraft found at 8:50 am that it strengthened and now has maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.