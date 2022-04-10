Metformin, the diabetes medicine that hides anti-aging properties

Antiaging science is always one step ahead. This time it has showcased a popular medicine for the treatment of diabetes that hides anti-aging secrets, we are talking about metformin.

What is metformin?

Metformin is a first-line medication for type 2 diabetes. This condition is among the group of common diseases linked to aging. The drug is characterized by inhibiting gluconeogenesis, that is, the de novo synthesis of glucose in the liver.

Many studies have shown that after treatment with metformin, diabetic patients have less risk of developing other age-related diseases. In the same way, a slowdown in longevity is observed in all of them.

The beneficial effects of metformin continue to be studied by many professionals trying to understand how metformin exerts its anti-aging effects.

Studies on antiaging medicine

The same medicine to treat one of the consequences of aging can be used to regulate it. This unique ability has been the source of much research.

Studies show that metformin is an incredibly effective medicine for regulating the molecular function responsible for aging.

These studies found that metformin successfully inhibits KDM6/UTX demethylase. In turn, this drug is capable of increasing the global values ​​of H3K27me3. The latter prepares the DNA to protect itself from malignant tumors, but also helps slow down aging.

There is a lack of studies to know if metformin can be used in non-diabetic people. Via Pexels.

Metformin or anti-aging medicine: does it really work?

Many researchers are constantly searching for anti-aging alternatives. When it was discovered that metformin had antiaging qualities, the panorama opened up new possibilities for research.

Since then, aging has once again been the object of study. This is known to be a complex process that affects many body systems. The use of a drug such as metformin that acts on these same systems makes the drug an anti-aging ally.

In diabetic patients, metformin helps lower the risk of chronic medical conditions associated with aging, including cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases and cancer.

A hallmark of aging is the accumulation of damaged and dysfunctional mitochondria. Metformin acts on them, as well as on proteins and enzymes present in many metabolic processes. The drug helps regulate energy metabolism and improves antioxidant and anti-inflammatory responses.

In essence, metformin is an anti-diabetic medicine. However, it also boosts anti-cancer effects. Metformin acts in such a way that it can cause tumor cell death. In addition, it is a drug that regulates a type of non-coding RNA that causes aberrant methylation. This type of RNA is related to many types of cancer.

Metformin also plays an important role in the prevention of cardiovascular diseases. The drug has been shown to promote myocardial preconditioning, reduce cardiomyocyte apoptosis, and alter cardiomyocyte metabolism during ischemic events such as heart attack.

Another age-related disease that metformin targets is neurodegeneration. Clinical studies have shown that metformin improves cognitive function in patients with Alzheimer’s. It also alleviates the symptoms of Parkinson’s by favoring the preservation of neurons, the reduction of inflammation and mitochondrial protection.

Could it be dangerous?

There are several studies that bear the burden of looking at the long-term effects of metformin in healthy, non-diabetic humans. One of them found that starting metformin treatment in older animals actually reduced lifespan. In these animals, metformin altered their metabolism, leading to lethal mitochondrial depletion and cell death. Experts believe this may be because older cells have a reduced capacity for “metabolic plasticity.” Such plasticity is necessary for metformin to have positive effects.

The study also found that this toxic effect is reduced if metformin is administered simultaneously with rapamycin. This is an immunosuppressive drug that specifically inhibits mTOR. This drug managed to stabilize ATP levels in in vivo experiments in older non-diabetic animals that received metformin.

Although metformin is a cheap generic drug with mild side effects, it still cannot be given for anti-aging in non-diabetics. This is because there is a lack of studies showing that metformin is safe for such people.

Latest trials with metformin

The most recent study is promoted by the American Federation for Aging Research (AFAR). This institution launched a series of clinical trials called TAME (Targeting Aging with Metformin) to examine the effect of metformin on aging in humans. It will study 3,000 people for 6 years and monitor how effectively metformin reduces the onset of age-related diseases. If this research is successful, it will pave the way for other anti-aging drugs to be tested and seek regulatory approval.

