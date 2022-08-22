Metformin, the drug that reduces Covid-19 and other conditions

Thanks to a study conducted by researchers at the University of Minnesota Medical School, it was discovered that the metformin—diabetes medicine—It has great positive effects to combat Covid-19.

The results published in the journal New England Journal of Medicineshow that the metformin reduces hospitalizations caused by this diseasesince the history of this drug points out that it was used as an antiviral treatment in the 1990s. 1950.

Since the coronavirus produces ato viral inflammation, the principal investigator of the study, Carolyn Bramante, thought together with his team that the combination of his action anti-inflammatory Y antiviral they were good enough to put them to the test.

alternative for health

“Initially, when we found out that people taking metformin got less COVID and required fewer hospitalizations, we were very intrigued (…) but you don’t know if it’s a coincidence until you start from the beginning, with a rigorous randomized clinical trial”; he pointed Elaine Lissner, founder of the Parsemus Foundation.

A drug that helps various diseases

Metformin is the antidiabetic drug most commonly prescribed worldwide; they take about more than 150 million people a year and its properties are being investigated anticancer.

In fact, another investigation carried out by ResearchSquare, highlighted that metformin also helps reduce hyperglycemia in patients who have breast cancer and are treated with “alpelisib”.

Metformin works as an oral antidiabetic that helps reduce the glucose absorbed from food and eliminates that produced by the patient’s own liver, so is a potential drug and alternative for both Covid-19 like other conditions.