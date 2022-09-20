Method 15-15-15, Jennifer Aniston’s training to have a heart attack body at 53

when you see the

great body Of your favorite celebrities you always ask yourself the same thing: how do they get it? Because it is very easy for us to justify ourselves with the fact that they have access to the scalpel, but the truth is that some, like

Elsa Pataky he works on it, and a lot. So less excuses and more doing

sportwhich is not only good for having a great body, but your health will thank you.

This time we are going to talk about

15-15-15 methodwhich is the next

Jennifer Aniston to have that amazing body at 53 years old. It is about dividing the training into

three blocks of 15 minutes that you can do in a row or in different batches without this meaning that it will have less impact on your

organism.

These three blocks are only of

cardio: a first block of

spinning on a stationary bike, a second block of

running on the tape and a third block on the

elliptical. Before beginning our detailed analysis, we already anticipate that

not the most complete trainingsince he forgets to perform exercises of

strengthwhich can cause your muscles to not get enough exercise.

The advantages of the 15-15-15 method



It is a method of

training very simple and accessible to everyone. Of course, unless you have a stationary bike, a treadmill and an elliptical at home, you will have to sign up for the

Gym. But if you are already paying your fee, you can do so without resorting to any

professional unless you have any

contraindication medical.

You can do this training

every day of the week, which will provide you with an important expense of

calorieswhich is necessary for the loss of

fat. In addition, the fact that you alternate three different exercises each

15 minutes, It will make you not get bored of always doing the same

And as we have told you, it is not necessary to carry out the

45 minutes of training at a time, but you can

split them during the day and adapt them to your schedule. If we want to train before work, but we don’t have much time, you can do

15 minutes intense running, and leave the other two blocks for the afternoon.

The disadvantages of the 15-15-15 method



Set aside

strength training it is not beneficial in any self-respecting training. The job

cardiovascular is essential to burn calories, so you can lose

fatbut you will not change your figure if you do not accompany it with exercises that exercise your

musculature by force.

If you only focus on training

cardiovascular you are probably skinny and you

volume body will shrink, but your muscles will be

soft and flaccid, since you will not work your muscle mass. Our muscles need to be contracted to release substances that will help our body to prevent and improve

metabolic and cardiovascular diseases.

How to incorporate the 15-15-15 plan



According to the experts, you should prioritize the

strength work above the

cardiovascularUnless you are an endurance athlete. Once you’ve done your strength training, you can introduce one or two blocks of the

Jennifer Aniston, but you can’t forget the strength work.

You can also alternate days of strength with days of

15-15-15 method, trying to fit it into your lifestyle. The training that combines

force and resistance It is considered the most complete for health and aesthetics. In other words, don’t do this training method just because it does.

Jennifer Anistonbut you can incorporate it into your life with certain modifications.