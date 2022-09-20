Method 15-15-15, Jennifer Aniston’s training to have a heart attack body at 53
when you see the
great body Of your favorite celebrities you always ask yourself the same thing: how do they get it? Because it is very easy for us to justify ourselves with the fact that they have access to the scalpel, but the truth is that some, like
Elsa Pataky he works on it, and a lot. So less excuses and more doing
sportwhich is not only good for having a great body, but your health will thank you.
This time we are going to talk about
15-15-15 methodwhich is the next
Jennifer Aniston to have that amazing body at 53 years old. It is about dividing the training into
three blocks of 15 minutes that you can do in a row or in different batches without this meaning that it will have less impact on your
organism.
These three blocks are only of
cardio: a first block of
spinning on a stationary bike, a second block of
running on the tape and a third block on the
elliptical. Before beginning our detailed analysis, we already anticipate that
not the most complete trainingsince he forgets to perform exercises of
strengthwhich can cause your muscles to not get enough exercise.
The advantages of the 15-15-15 method
It is a method of
training very simple and accessible to everyone. Of course, unless you have a stationary bike, a treadmill and an elliptical at home, you will have to sign up for the
Gym. But if you are already paying your fee, you can do so without resorting to any
professional unless you have any
contraindication medical.
You can do this training
every day of the week, which will provide you with an important expense of
calorieswhich is necessary for the loss of
fat. In addition, the fact that you alternate three different exercises each
15 minutes, It will make you not get bored of always doing the same
And as we have told you, it is not necessary to carry out the
45 minutes of training at a time, but you can
split them during the day and adapt them to your schedule. If we want to train before work, but we don’t have much time, you can do
15 minutes intense running, and leave the other two blocks for the afternoon.
The disadvantages of the 15-15-15 method
Set aside
strength training it is not beneficial in any self-respecting training. The job
cardiovascular is essential to burn calories, so you can lose
fatbut you will not change your figure if you do not accompany it with exercises that exercise your
musculature by force.
If you only focus on training
cardiovascular you are probably skinny and you
volume body will shrink, but your muscles will be
soft and flaccid, since you will not work your muscle mass. Our muscles need to be contracted to release substances that will help our body to prevent and improve
metabolic and cardiovascular diseases.
How to incorporate the 15-15-15 plan
According to the experts, you should prioritize the
strength work above the
cardiovascularUnless you are an endurance athlete. Once you’ve done your strength training, you can introduce one or two blocks of the
Jennifer Aniston, but you can’t forget the strength work.
You can also alternate days of strength with days of
15-15-15 method, trying to fit it into your lifestyle. The training that combines
force and resistance It is considered the most complete for health and aesthetics. In other words, don’t do this training method just because it does.
Jennifer Anistonbut you can incorporate it into your life with certain modifications.