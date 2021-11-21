Method Man, the devils advocate

«I’ll put it down like this: tell my character in Power Book II it’s like telling the difference between a shepherd and a pimp. Basically they do the same job, with the only difference that the pastor attracts people to church, while the pimp makes them leave the church. “

Method Man is a champion of metaphors not only in his stanzas, but also in his interviews, it seems. Pillar of hip hop worldwide, he is universally considered one of the best rappers ever. He debuted in 1993 with a legendary group, the Wu-Tang Clan, and has since strung together one iconic release after another, both with Wu-Tang and as a solo artist, not to mention his joint album with Redman. , Blackout!, released in 1999 and still today among the most present in the playlists and DJ sets of fans.

Also with Redman he inaugurated a career as a leading actor with the cult film of 2001 How High, poorly translated into Italian with the title of Two high in college. Plot: Two stoners use the ashes of a dead friend to fertilize their marijuana seedlings, and when they smoke it, his ghost appears and suggests their answers to the Harvard admissions test, turning them into two half geniuses. You really had to get high on particularly good stuff to look at it all the way, I watch as Meth laughs like crazy, proving me right. “I never imagined it would make such a bang,” he recalls. “That project was written specifically for Red and me, in real life we ​​were doing exactly the same kinds of things you saw us do on screen. When we were offered to work on that film, I was very happy but also very scared ». When the first box office figures came out, he says, something strange came up. «In the multiplexes that screened it there was always a peak in attendance, which however was not reflected in the number of spectators. Eventually it turned out that people were buying tickets to go see another movie, like Harry Potter, and then slipped in secretly to see How High, even at the cost of standing huddled along the walls of the room. Crazy”.

The parable of How High perfectly explains why the producers of his series Power Book II: Ghost and its creator 50 Cent have so strongly wanted Method Man to play the role of lawyer Davis MacLean: where he goes, his fans go too. Moreover, the context seems to be specially tailored to him. Of its kind, Power is the most important and successful series of the last decade, an extended noir / street saga that, after six heart-pounding seasons, has given rise to several spin-offs, including this sequel, which debuts in Italy on the Starz Play platform on Sunday November 21. Everything revolves around the enigmatic figure of Ghost, the main drug wholesaler in New York, who, in order to launder the proceeds of his trafficking and deflect suspicions, hides behind the facade of the honest businessman, owner of several clubs and luxury venues in Manhattan. The status quo cracks when, after years of being apart, he meets his first girlfriend, Angela, who works for the government and is tasked with investigating Ghost’s true identity. Meth confesses he was a huge fan of the extended universe of Power even before auditioning for the role. «It is one of the most attentive series to the presence of African Americans and other ethnic minorities on American TV. He built the foundation for so many things that finally exist today, so it’s a great honor to be part of the cast, ”he says. Unlike some avid viewers, he wasn’t disappointed with the series finale of Power (which we do not reveal so as not to spoil, in case you haven’t seen it yet: let’s just say that there is a sort of death that involves a good part of the main characters). “It ended exactly as it should have ended,” he says confidently.

Some have pointed out that, of all possible professions, that of the lawyer is one of the most dangerous, in the parallel reality of Power: they never make a great ending. Method Man, however, has no intention of succumbing anytime soon, on the contrary, “as long as they want me, I’ll stay anchored here,” he jokes. “Fortunately, my Davis is a little different from the other lawyers who have appeared so far in history: he comes from the same background as the protagonists, so he is not afraid of being killed. He cannot be frightened or killed. ‘ In common they have the strong motivation to emerge, the bond with the family, the desire to obtain power at any cost. “We both know that in some environments, appearance is everything,” he stresses.

To build his character he was inspired by the interpretative ability of Denzel Washington, “but above all by real black lawyers, like Johnnie Cochran” (for those unfamiliar with the American news: Cochran was OJ Simpson’s defender in the trial that he was accused of the murder of his wife, of Puff Daddy for the famous shooting that also involved Jennifer Lopez, of Michael Jackson for the accusations of pedophilia, but he was also one of the first to represent the victims of police brutality). «I looked at a lot of repertoire material, trying to assimilate the gestures and to understand what I could or could not do. I combined all the ingredients, experimenting with a new recipe and tasting from time to time: it turned out that it was very tasty, in the end ».

Meth hasn’t attended the courtroom for some time, although he happened to be on trial for some minor offenses as a young man. “At this moment, if you really want to know, straight line!” He says with a smile that seems to imply quite the opposite. “The only reason it could happen to me is if they called me to be a juror for some trial: it has already happened that they summoned me, but they always dismissed me because of my work commitments”. Too bad, because any criminal would be delighted to see him sitting in the jury bench. “Well, that’s not going to happen, I’m sorry. Not even as a lawyer: I don’t think they can afford to pay my fees! »He bursts out laughing.

As always happens for those who were not born with a hot ass, for Method Man money is a fundamental discriminant, so much so that he admits that he has focused more on acting than on music, in recent years, because “the work of an actor allows you to pay your bills with much more peace of mind. Plus, hip hop is an extremely competitive sport, everyone is fighting to get to the top and you never know who the next star will be. And in a vegetable garden where there is truly abundance, no one notices if a cauliflower or a head of lettuce disappears, or if a tomato goes bad ». Reflections that are particularly effective, if they come from a heavyweight like him who in theory should already be at the top. “Sure, the Wu-Tang Clan is an institution, but no one can stay at the top that much in this historical period,” he says. “We were lucky to emerge at a time when people really appreciated the message we were trying to spread, which allowed us to build something, but currently we’re a long way from the upper echelons, because the music that works is something else. Let’s say we are the Rolling Stones of hip hop: like them, we have a very solid fan base that will stay with us until our death ». Wu is for the children, as they used to say.