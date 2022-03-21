Methods to connect Windows to Linux via remote desktop

However, you can also get it in another way. You can go to the network icon in the panel, right click and click on Connection Information. There, within Configuration, you will be able to see the corresponding IP address that you will have to use to access Ubuntu remotely from Windows.

Enable port forwarding

Another fundamental step to be able to use this type of remote connections is enable port forwarding. In this case you have to do it on the router where the Ubuntu computer you are going to use is connected. You will have to set the IP address of the router and for this you can use the following command:

When you know the IP address that corresponds to the router, you have to go to the browser and access the configuration. You have to put the address in the address bar. Later look for the corresponding options with port forwarding and create a new rule with the label Remote Desktop.

You have to set the port number, both internal and external, 3389. Later you have to put the IP address of the computer with Ubuntu that you previously obtained. You save the changes and you’re done.

These steps you have seen can change depending on the router model. However, they are similar and you simply have to find this corresponding option in the device menu and fill in the data that we have seen. From that moment you will be able to remotely access the Ubuntu computer through the static IP address.

Use remote desktop

The easiest option to access is through the protocol of remote desktop or RDP. You have to keep in mind that in the case of Windows, this protocol is already installed by default, so there are no problems in that regard. Instead, you will have to install it on Ubuntu.

You have to go back to ubuntu terminalwhich you can access simply with the key combination Ctrl+Alt+T and run the following command:

From that moment you will have it installed in Ubuntu and you can start using it. It is a quick and simple process, where you will only have to verify the installation through the administrator user.

The next step is start the RDP protocol on Windows. To do this, simply go to the Start menu and search for RDP or Remote Desktop Connection. A new window will open automatically and, in the Computer field, you have to put the IP address that corresponds to the computer with Ubuntu, which you are going to try to access through the remote desktop.

You can add a name corresponding to the computer with Ubuntu and click Save. This way you can use it in the future. However, just click Connect to start the process and be able to access Ubuntu from Windows via remote desktop. You will have to put the Ubuntu password to be able to enter.

Use VNC

We have explained how to connect from Windows to Ubuntu via RDP. However you can also use NCV. It is a different process, although also simple to carry out. Of course, you will have to install a client in both Ubuntu and Windows, since this is how you will be able to use it.

Let’s show how it works TightVNC, which you can install for free and easily on both systems. In the case of Ubuntu you have to install it through the following command, with administrator permissions:

sudo apt install tightvncserver

Once you have it installed, you have to open it. It will automatically ask you for a password to use it. A number will appear to identify the equipment. It can be 1, 2 or any other. That you have to memorize or write it down to be able to use it in the future.

When you have TightVNC configured and installed on Ubuntu, the following will be install it on windows. For this you have to go to their website. There you will see that there is a 32 and 64 bit version. Download the one that corresponds and install it. You will see a first screen like the one you can see in the image below. You will have to put a password and you will be able to execute it.

To access you will have to put the corresponding IP address and click on Connect. From that moment you will have everything configured to be able to access Ubuntu from Windows through VNC. The process, although different, is also simple and you will only have to follow a series of steps that we have seen.

Conclusions

Therefore, as you have seen, it is possible remotely access from Windows to Ubuntu through the RDP protocol and also through VNC. In both cases you have to have a series of data available, such as the IP address that corresponds to the computer with Ubuntu, as well as port forwarding on the router.

But beyond these two options, you can also use other commercial programs that are available. For example TeamViewer, which is very popular, as well as Chrome’s own remote desktop tool. The latter is a very interesting solution to access another computer and this also includes when we use different operating systems.

We have focused on Ubuntu as it is one of the most important distributions of Linux and it is where we have carried out the tests. However, you could do the same thing in other distributions compatible with what we have seen. The procedure would be similar and you could also access remotely from Windows.