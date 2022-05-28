‘Metiche’ criticizes Michelle Alexander for commenting on Melissa: “She’s moving the limelight” | Rodrigo Cuba | Celia Rodríguez | entertainment

He was not silent! To the controversial commentator Kurt Villavicenciobetter known in entertainment as ‘Metiche’, did not think it was a coincidence that the producer Michelle Alexander gave her opinion about Melissa Paredes and her mother days after the second season of the novel “Luz de luna 2” was released and the end of the first season of “Maricucha”.

According to the co-host of “D’ Mañana”, Michelle Alexander would have feared not leading in ratings with the second season of the telenovela, since Magaly TV is experiencing spikes in ratings after her recent interview with soccer player Rodrigo Cuba and, as is known, both programs compete in the evening slot.

“Take the opportunity to get into the day that the second part of ‘Luz de luna’ opens, how strange. Magaly is on average 15.8. It’s not that she’s sticking up for Magaly, but the numbers speak for themselves. How strange that Mrs. Michelle Alexander, after almost 8 months since this scandal originated, comes out to speak. Could it be that she is afraid that she will not beat Magaly Medina? he told El Popular.

As you remember, Melissa Paredes worked in the miniseries “Ojitos hechiceros” by Del Barrio Producciones and was the protagonist; However, after her protection with Anthony Aranda, she was never heard of any project with the production company or with América TV in general.

“You have to be very honest, in this television business, anything goes. She is moving the limelight, because she is an expert in this type of marketing and promotions His soap operas are so successful for a reason, “added ‘Metiche’.

What did Michelle Alexander say about Melissa Paredes?

Through her social networks, the well-known producer referred to the interview given by Celia Rodríguez, mother of Melissa Paredes, in “América hoy”, about the actress’s new legal confrontation with Rodrigo Cuba.

“How are you going to get your mother into your dimes and diretes (…) I don’t know why, but I remembered Laura Bozzo’s program”, Michelle Alexander wrote in her Instagram stories.

Michelle Alexander gives her opinion on the intervention of Cecilia Rodríguez in the case of Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba. Photo: Instagram

Michelle Alexander compared the show “America Today” to that of celebrity Laura Bozzo. Photo: Instagram

‘Metiche’ criticizes the mother of Melissa Paredes

After Celia Rodríguez assured that “Gato” Cuba had also “taken his feet off the plate” during his marriage to Melissa Paredes, the commentator “Metiche” criticized her for getting involved in her daughter’s problems.

‘Metiche’ asks Melissa Paredes’ mother not to talk about her daughter’s problems and ‘Gato’ Cuba. Photo: composition captures America TV/Instagram