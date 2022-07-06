MeToo: Beyoncé is now investigating each of her collaborators

The MeToo movement continues to make waves. Before working on his album Renaissancewhich is scheduled for release on July 26, the singer Beyonce sifted through the past – and present – of its entire team – be they producers or artists. The interpreter of Crazy in Love even refused to collaborate with two popular rappers about whom there are suspicions of sexual assault and harassment.

A firmness certainly linked to the history of the famous Noel Fisher. This producer who worked on the tube Drunk In Love in 2013, was arrested in August 2020 after being charged with rape and sexual assault. “Beyoncé was devastated by the news and immediately stopped working with him. Before committing, she now checks the reputation of each employee,” writes the British daily. The Sun.

And to add, without however delivering names: “Beyoncé refused to work with two famous artists, although it is only about suspicions and that neither of them were found guilty in justice. She thus sends a strong message to the entertainment industry, following the convictions of the singer R Kelly and the producer Harvey Weinstein. She wants to set an example: Any abuse must be condemned. »