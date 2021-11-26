Metoo, Covid and cancel culture: The Morning Show phenomenon explodes

It was one of the TV series which inaugurated the AppleTV catalog and which involved big screen names like Jennifer Aniston, Resse Witherspoon, Steve Carell and Billy Crudup. The first episode of The Morning Show aired in the fall of 2019 to critical and public acclaim. The last one was broadcast on November 19, 2021. Now the first two complete seasons of a series that has already made history are available on the platform. One of the few that has told about America at the time of Metoo, Time’s Up and Covid-19 focusing on personal events and work of a group of journalists who work within a very popular information program in the States. Not everyone knows how to talk about contemporaneity without coming to terms with political sentiments and ideologies. The Morning ShowHowever, he does not take anyone’s side and tells with a firm and decisive trait the greatest changes in today’s society.

For sure, the first season was the most intense and original one. The second, however, has lost its compass (while retaining excellent directing and extraordinary acting) finding the right way over the course of the last three episodes, giving the audience a vivid glimpse into the early stages of the pandemic in New York. It remains a series not to be missed because it opens a window on the world of women and on today’s journalism.

The consequences of Metoo, what happens in the second season of The Morning Show

There is an air of change within the network. After Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) took a stand on the sex scandals that swept the show, their life is no longer the same. The first has decided to take a break from conducting, the second instead continues to work on The Morning Show without finding its dimension. Due to a sharp drop in ratings, Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) convinces Alex to return to the network. But the world is changing and too fast. It is the month of January of 2020 in New York we begin to talk about a virus which comes from China which is claiming too many victims.

The news fades into the background, as if no one had noticed what was about to happen. Alex, returned to The Morning Show, has to deal with the consequences of her gesture and the fact that she has sided in favor of an equal relationship within a newsroom. Bradley, on the other hand, is forced to deal with her past and turbulent family. The Covid however, it arrives like a tornado in everyone’s life, upsetting the balance that is already quite precarious.

Alex and Bradley, two journalists who live in a world of men only

The world of TV has never been the same since the arrival of The Morning Show. It was certainly not the only production that told the world of journalism – before it was there The Newsroom, for example, just to mention the most famous one – but it is one of the few productions that told the behind the scenes of a information program with his emotional and business ties, with the sordid machinations and quarrels between colleagues. A story of immense value, which became such thanks to the charisma and appeal of the two protagonists.

Jennifer Aniston (who returns to tv after Friends) and Reese Witherspoon (very hot on the small screen later Big Little Lies) perfectly embody today’s career women who work in a world populated by the power of men alone. They are beautiful, sexy, they are emancipated, they are persistent and do not give up in the face of adversity. They hide their weaknesses very well, preferring to escape from that so human side for fear of showing their emotions. In fact the reality of the Morning Show does not forgive. It is by no means easy to work in a studio where only the strongest can stay afloat. Despite the difficulties, however, both Alex and Bradley do not lose their charm.

The Morning Show and the pandemic

The second season starts right during the first lockdown which, fifteen days after Italy, also hit the United States. The story then takes a leap back in time until January 2020 when the news was already beginning to leak, without anyone being able to understand the reality of the facts. The story comes alive only from the eighth episode when Alex flees to Italy to try to talk to Mitch and, once back in New York, ends up being positive at swab. The last episode gets to the heart of the contagion, showing a New York totally at the mercy of itself, and where sanitizing gels and surgical masks begin to appear. And it is still the season finale that tells how dramatic the Covid emergency is, so much so that it does not deny the alarmism of the authorities. The scene is entrusted to Alex. The journalist exposes herself in the first person to try to raise awareness of what is happening, asking ordinary people to stay home and safe.

All crazy for Valeria Golino

“So I found my Hollywood”. With these words released to Grazia that Valeria Golino talks about his experience in The Morning Show. The Italian actress, in fact, has a very fundamental role in the new episodes. She is a documentary filmmaker who lives in Como, and she clashes with Mitch Kessler, the journalist of the Show accused of inappropriate behavior at work. With him he shoots a documentary that points the finger on Metoo and on the culture of cancellation, coming to propose it at the top of the Morning Show just to clean up Mitch’s image. A character of great depth, fragile but combative.

Why see the TV series?

It must be said that despite the good conditions, the episodes of the new season of The Morning Show, in terms of depth, they are not comparable to those that aired in 2019. The story is cumbersome. The arguments are too many and some of these have not been addressed with a firm fist. The Metoo remains in the background, giving a glimpse of the Black Lives Matter riots and the controversy around the culture of cancellation. Strong themes, of great importance, which are lost however in a not very incisive narrative, which fails to follow the wave of emotions. However, it remains a TV series to keep an eye on for the noteworthy cast, the direction, the dialogues, and for that portrait of a magical and chaotic New York.

A third season but… without Jennifer Aniston

So far there is no news regarding a renewal of the TV series, but it is Jennifer Aniston who throws the bomb in a recent interview she gave to the Hollywood Reporter. The actress says she doesn’t know at the moment whether or not the series might return for one third season, but also reveals that her character’s return is also at risk. “It is so difficult to imagine it right now – he admits -. Do you know when the moment comes when a mother has a block and does not want to have a child? Here, I am in the same state. I do not know if I am able to do it again “.