“MeToo created a community. Before, women had been isolated”

As a child Natalie Portman (Jerusalem, 41 years old) was enthralled with many things. Looping the movie Dirty Dancing or her grandmother at the dressing table, getting ready. That is precisely one of the first images that she treasures about beauty: “she spent several hours putting on makeup every morning. Something very concrete and elaborate was done. She had the particular colors of hers and everything. I remember it as something very impressive, ”she says by phone from Los Angeles. The daughter of a doctor and a housewife, she defends that her childhood was completely normal, between Israel and the United States, but even then she could feel a current of exceptionality and an unusual maturity. At the age of nine she decided to become a vegetarian and at 12 she spent her school holidays on a film set. It was not an amateur work, but the cult film of Luc Besson The professional (Leon), 1994, and Portman was fully aware of his leading role: “It was fun and I saw it as a game, but I also understood that it was a professional environment. He knew how to follow the rules.”

He complied with some rules, but rebelled against the ones that squeaked him. Perhaps that is why now, almost three decades later, it can boast of being a Rare avis in the industry. She is one of the few actresses who, having started almost as a child, continues at the top without losing her senses or throwing in the towel of what matters to her. His is due to an interesting mix of talent, intelligence and commitment. She has given life to characters that are already part of popular culture in films like Beautiful Girls (nineteen ninety six), closer (2004), v for Vendetta (2005), jackie (2016) or Black Swan (2011), the play by Darren Aronofsky with which she won an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a Bafta and in which she met her future husband and father of her two children, the choreographer Benjamin Millepied. The most recent? Become a hero in the latest Marvel, Thor: Love and Thunder. She was also Padmé Amidala in the first three episodes of starwars, his debut in the world of blockbusters. That was a milestone, but at the time the Israeli had other priorities: she missed the big premiere in Los Angeles because it coincided with her final exams in high school. She put her studies before her career in Hollywood and in 2003 she graduated from Harvard with a degree in Psychology.

His parents laid the groundwork and helped keep him on track in the vulnerable teen years. “I think it is essential that they are present all the time. In the same room. Working hours should be few and classes should not be missed. It’s what they did to me and I think it was very important. It’s what you need, education and being around other kids. So you don’t forget to be a child and to be exposed to other things, in case when you reach adulthood you don’t want to dedicate yourself to this”. In her work with Besson, her parents were the ones who demanded that the filming coincide with the summer and those who prevailed to get a couple of changes to the script (she would not go out naked and they eliminated the scenes in which the girl committed a murder).

To that Natalie who was just starting out in the trade, I would only recommend that she “celebrate the things that make her different and not try to fit in”. Enjoy the road. Thirty years later, it is an aristocracy of a complicated sector that she analyzes with the eyes of someone who has experienced her transformation firsthand. Especially with regard to the role of women since the outbreak of the weinstein case, at the end of 2017: “It really was amazing. I feel like they led the movement by women like Tarana Burke, who started MeToo, and then the others who came forward very bravely around the Weinstein accusations or Ashley Judd, who was the first known actress to speak out.” Those tectonic oscillations caused irrevocable changes that improved the performer’s day-to-day life. All of them can be summed up with one word (which does not lose its charm because of its trite): sorority. “MeToo created a community in an instant. Before, women had been isolated from each other. We had been kept apart in many ways: there was usually only one woman in each film and we had never had the experience of spending quality time together. But suddenly we were a group, supporting each other, celebrating each other, working together, creating together. It was something magical that has endured. The friendships that were born then have remained. Despite everything, the goal of equality is still far away, she acknowledges. “I think it has accelerated in recent years. I agree that the conversation on the subject has served to exert pressure for change. But there’s still a lot to do”. The course is full of traps that can bring you back to square one, especially when instability sets in. “We are at a point where the film and television industries are changing very rapidly. We are experiencing business change in parallel with social change and it is probably not the best thing for social change. More women directors are being hired, but I wish they had been hired when the movie business was booming and budgets were bigger for everyone. Now is a complicated period for the sector in which inequality is widening, it becomes harsher”.

It is surprising, after listening to her reason on various issues, that she too wears out with impostor syndrome: “I want to try everything, I don’t want to put limits on myself by saying that I can’t do something, but I doubt myself all the time and I feel that there are things I like that I’m not as good at as others who have great talent. In comedy, for example, which I would love to learn more about.” The truth is that today she is part of a select group in Hollywood that can afford what few can: do what she wants. Choose roles or shape the stories that interest you. In 2015 she took the controls of the camera and directed (in addition to writing and starring in) the biography of Amos Oz, A story of love and darkness. “I wanted to challenge myself. She felt that she had stories to tell and she wanted to try leadership. It was important to me and also a new and fun experience.” Another of her prerogatives as an influential name on the scene is, she defends her, a right and an obligation: to be a speaker for different causes. “The environment is right now at the center of everything, it is the future of our children. Of course it is intimately linked with indigenous rights, with the treatment of people of color or with the treatment of women. Everything is related because everything has to do with basic respect for living beings. Also, of course, with the historical connections to the way we viewed the Earth as female and the way we treat women in society. I think that all the problems are intertwined and we are at a crucial moment to face them”. The actress has positioned herself against animal abuse, against climate change, in favor of same-sex marriage and she is a strong feminist, defender of women’s reproductive rights. “Unfortunately, we still haven’t reached the world on equal terms with men. I wish we could just focus on creating, on our ideas, on our joys, or on how we want to live our lives. But we also have to fight for equality. It is necessary for those of us who are lucky enough to be in the public eye to protest.”

Today Portman would not spend several hours a day putting on makeup in front of the mirror, as her grandmother did, but she does have hobbies, like brushing her teeth as soon as she wakes up: “I can’t go a second without doing it. Then I wash my face, apply moisturizer and sunscreen.” He values ​​simplicity and contributions that make day-to-day life easier. That is why he appreciates the proposals of the creative director of Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri, who usually dresses her in many of her public appearances. She “she has inspired me by how daring she is to use fashion to express feminist ideas. Whether it’s in the most obvious way, putting a message on a t-shirt, or making comfortable shoes or functional clothing for women who work, run or dance. Clothes that you can put on and take off by yourself. There are many aspects of fashion that have a great impact on women’s freedom in a practical way.” To house A French woman is joined by a long friendship: she has been an ambassador for its beauty division for more than 20 years, a long-term relationship that is rare in a scenario where actresses and brands promiscuously jump from one to another. “I have felt that Dior is a family; there is a lot of loyalty, love, respect and shared values. I am happy with the company’s commitment to the environment and to creating clean and sustainable products. Also with her message of sisterhood, of women who lift other women up in a way that touches my heart. It has been a very important bond in my life.” This fall she puts a face to the brand’s new lipstick campaign, a cosmetic with superpowers: “I love the red lip. I feel bolder and stronger when I paint it. I always carry a lipstick in my bag, almost like a secret weapon, in case I need a little extra strength. It’s funny how he does it. It’s really nice that such a simple gesture can have such a big impact on how you feel.” It is the magic of makeup, which now also only requires a few seconds.

* Makeup: Peter Phillips. Hairdresser: Mara Roznak. Manicure: Ana Marshall.