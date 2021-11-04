MeToo scandal in China, tennis star accuses former vice premier: “He raped me”

#MeToo scandal in China, former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli accused of sexual harassment by national tennis star Peng Shuai. In a post published on Weibo – a Twitter-like microblogging platform – the 35-year-old athlete, former world number one in women’s doubles, confessed to having had an extramarital affair with the senior Chinese Communist Party leader for several years, accusing him. but of having abused her on several occasions. Among the episodes reported by the tennis player is that of an alleged rape which occurred when the former deputy premier of Beijing, now 75, had invited her to his house about three years ago for a tennis match with his wife. “That afternoon I wasn’t consenting, I cried all the time”, wrote Peng.

The #MeToo movement has long since also arrived in China but, for the first time, allegations of sexual violence directly involve the leaders of the Communist Party. The post obviously unwelcome was in fact deleted, after the online censorship of Beijing had tried to stop the spread of the news, also blocking the word ‘tennis’ from search engines. From 2013 to 2018 Deputy Prime Minister and among the members of the Politburo, the committee headed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Zhang Gaoli has not so far commented on the allegations.

Peng was one of the few female athletes out of the country’s sports system, in which you train with state technicians and return a good part of the earnings to the state, even those coming from sponsorships. The tennis star was one of the first to reach an agreement that allowed her to train and travel alone, while retaining a larger share of the income. Zhou Xiaoxuan, one of the most prominent accusers of the Chinese #MeToo, published a note of solidarity with Peng, underlining how the accusation managed to emerge despite the censorship. “I hope she is safe and sound,” he wrote.

Last updated: Wednesday 3 November 2021, 22:11



