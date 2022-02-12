MeToo, stop the secret settlements. The victory of the former journalist Fox- Corriere.it

from Viviana Mazza

The end of extra-judicial arbitration in companies for harassment and sexual abuse passed in Congress with bipartisan support

“Marching in the streets can inspire us. Editorials can open our minds. Hashtags can motivate us. But the laws are the only thing left “. With these words Gretchen Carlson, the former presenter of the right-wing network Fox News celebrated the passage in the United States Congress the day before yesterday – with rare bipartisan support from Democrats and Republicans – of a law that puts an end to the imposition of extra-judicial arbitration for cases of harassment and sexual abuse in companies: a reform historic and a victory of the #MeToo movement.

Many companies have employees sign a contract that provides (in the case of sexual harassment but not limited to) the waiver of appearing in court and the resolution of disputes through arbitration of private courts without jury. It is a system – say the companies – faster and cheaper, but – the critics note – it allows to cover issues that damage the image and keeps the managers in their place. A report by the American Association for Justice estimates that cases often end in secret settlementsthe. In 2016 Carson, who accused the powerful boss of harassment Fox News Roger Ailes discovered that his contract required this type of arbitration. With the lawyers he circumvented the obstacle by directly denouncing Ailes, forced to resign after the accusations of dozens of other women. Compensated with 20 million dollars, obtained a public apology, portrayed by Nicole Kidman in the film Bombshell

Carlson decided that a law was needed.

His role was crucial in the bipartisan agreement on the “Ending Forced Arbitration Act”: in 2017 he persuaded Lindsey Graham, a Republican senator, to sponsor the law alongside Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and deputy Cheri Bustos, Democrats; then he convinced several Republicans who had been a fan of her when she was the host to sign her. It took over 4 years, but the law is retroactive: it will also invalidate old contracts.