Metric returns to Mexico City

Great news for rock lovers, since metrichas just announced that it will be presented at the Mexico City in a double game in conjunction with Young The Giantto the delight of all those who have been waiting for his return since 2019 in his presentation at El Plaza Condesa.

The Canadian band made up of Emily Haines (vocals and synthesizers), James Shaw (guitar and vocals), Joshua Winstead (bass) and Joules Scott-Key (drums), who have already collected more than 20 years of history in their career, announced that this next May 20 will be presented at the Pepsi Center in Mexico City.

As if that were not enough, the accompaniment will be with Young The GiantCalifornian band who in the same way have already put together their years on the road and 4 LPs, and who are also celebrating 10 years of their self-titled album, which consolidated them as one of the most important groups on the scene, so we They ensure a night with a good dose of alternative rock, synthrock and indie rock well served and on a large tray.

Metric and Young The Giant will be at the Pepsi Center

A little bit of Metric to talk at dinner

Metric was born around the end of the last millennium when Haines and Shaw met and formed something called Mainstream, a group that managed to release some EPs, but it was not until 2003 that it was consolidated as what we know until now, that’s how it was born Old World Underground, Where Are You Now? first long of the band that with songs like “Combat Baby” and “Dead Disco” they manage to establish that characteristic stamp of guitar, synthesizer and Emily’s identifiable voice.

24 years have passed since that beginning in Toronto, 7 great studio albums and some more between remixes and soundtracks, all this time has passed just to remind us that Metric is a must if you like black converse and tight pants.

Metric flirting with the geek world

You should know that in this space we are video game lovers and I could not make a note without mentioning a couple of appearances that seem very important to emphasize, and that is that although the band has done the merit on stage, there is a melody that I bring them closer to the public that loves comics and videogames (and to the geek culture in general), since “Black Sheep” song that was put together as a single is the one that leads the soundtrack of the movie Scott Pilgrim vs The World, in addition to having a version sung by the actress Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) who originally casts the role of Envy Adams ex-girlfriend of Scott Pilgrim who left him brutally when they were both still attending the University of Toronto.

In addition to that, from his album Synthetica, it follows “Speed ​​The Collapse”, rolita that came to be part of the soundtrack of the beloved FIFA 13 and years before “Gold Guns Girls” in the FIFA 1 edition; We can also find a couple of songs from the group in the Test Drive Unlimited 1 and 2 games.

The appointment in the foothills of the World Trade Center

As I already mentioned, the appointment is the next May 20 and tickets can be found in Citibanamex pre-sale on April 7 and 8, and for general sale next April 11(until the time of writing this note prices are not yet available), all via Ticketmaster.

And it goes without saying that, if you are a fan of indie rock, this pair is a must, that, although they have not visited us long (Metric in 2019) with these pandemic issues, it is not known when it will be the last time in a long time that we can see them.

The visit we will have is part of their 2022-2023 tour, which also includes a stop at the Corona Capital Guadalajara, where not only Metric, but Young The Giant is also part of the Line Up.