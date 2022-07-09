Metric tells us about his new album and how his song ended up on ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. The World’

Metric is a band that has not stopped reinventing itself and surprising us. Despite the fact that they have been in the music industry for a long time, each step they take raises their level. It seems like it was yesterday when they gained the attention of the critics and the general public with amazing albums like fantasy either Syntheticabut although they practically have a solid career, their concern to explore rhythms and sounds, as well as the thousands of fans they have around the world, have kept them afloat and on the same path.

As you will remember, It was in 2018 when the Canadian group released their seventh record material, Art of Doubt. With this album they toured for almost two years, until the coronavirus nation attacked the world. However, despite the lockdown, Emily Haines, James Shaw, Joshua Winstead and Joules Scott-Key had ideas to create songs and little by little, things were giving for them to start working on new music.

Metric is back with a new album: ‘Formentera’

Some months ago, metric announced with great fanfare that after almost four years in silence, They would officially return and through the front door with a new studio album called Formentera. Little by little they released details and singles from this album, such as “Doomscroller”, “All Comes Crashing”. and “What Feels Like Eternity”, which increased the expectations to hear everything they have been working on in this time.

As if this wasn’t enough, they returned to our country, to present some of their songs fresh from the oven, and play at the Pepsi Center WTC and the Corona Capital Guadalajara. Taking advantage of his visit to CDMX, twe had a chance to chat with Emily Haines and James Shaw, who told us the details of their new record material and even how one of their songs ended in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.

Cope with confinement creating music

As we mentioned before, while we were all going through one of the most complicated moments in the history of humanity, Metric was also dealing with this. They locked themselves in like everyone else until things settled down, but in the midst of all this chaos, found some inspiration. However, it was not an easy task, since like everyone else on this planet, they were also facing difficulties, as musicians and people.

“October 2019 was our last show with a full band where we promoted ‘Art of Doubt’, we played a couple of shows in November of that year and we were getting ready to go into the studio and start writing. Then the pandemic came and lockdown was definitely a good time to start writing, we moved away, we went to the countryside and we spent a lot of time in the forest. “The tricky thing was that the rhythm section lives outside of Canada, but we ended up spending more time than usual recording and writing, exploring ideas and sounds. I really think that this time came in handy for us to create songs, because there was nothing else to do but start playing and thinking about lyrics”. Commented on this period James Shaw

Compose songs to support others

“All Comes Crashing” was one of the first singles from the new Metric album. This is a song in which both Emily and James wanted to reflect loyalty and solidarity with those we love in difficult times, just like what we live through. About this roll Emily Haines told us where the inspiration came from to deliver this important message:

“I think a lot of us felt in recent years that when a crisis hits you immediately know who to call. But suddenly people disappear, it’s natural and you can’t do anything about it, and that’s when you realize who the real people are with you. So I think this song more or less speaks to that feeling.” “I started to compose it on the piano and in the melody I found happiness and optimism, because even though bad things happen to anyone, everyone has someone – I hope so – who supports you and says ‘ok, no matter how bad the situation It’s worse than I imagined, at least I’m by your side’. It doesn’t have to be something romantic, it can be your mom, your best friend or your dog – that’s my case – but it’s amazing to write something like that, because I feel that people really connect with that message.

An album that seeks to show the light and darkness in the world

listening FormenteraMetric’s seventh record material, you will realize that it is a true roller coaster of emotions and sounds. On the one hand we have energetic songs that are capable of making anyone dance and lift our spirits, but there are also some that surround us in a frenetic and chaotic sound, a very interesting duality and that the band wanted to reflect with this album.

“I feel like that’s a very Metric thing, the light and the dark. I think it’s a reflection of the state of mind we were in during that period, the fact that everything was remote and a bit cold – even though it worked for us – maybe you can see it in these songs, which are heavy and distorted”. “I think the message of the record is that anything is possible, you know? That there are no limitations, the only limitations are the ones you put on yourself or the ones you let someone else put on you. I also think that within all of this is included that you can have your own sense of freedom.” James Shaw commented

Emily and James found the perfect Metric merch on hacking

Over the years, Metric is one of the bands that cannot be missed in Mexico.. They have come to play on many occasions, on their own, at festivals or accompanying other artists. Of course they have great anecdotes about the concerts they have given in our country, but the craziest thing they have seen in Aztec land was the quantity (and variety) of pirate merchandise that they sell outside the forums.

“When we played at the National Auditorium, we went out into the street, walked around a bit and found three or four stalls of pirate merchandise, and the vast majority of it was amazing! Even better than ours”James said about it. “We like to buy those things, we have glasses, t-shirts, hats… I remember a cup that included a lot of cool things. We love seeing that creativity and yes, we will definitely be hanging out to see what’s new.”Emily said between laughs.

The time they were about to appear in ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. The World’

As you already know, many people met Metric thanks to the fact that one of his songs appears in the adaptation of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World that Edgar Wright premiered in 2010. The scene in which we heard it became iconic of that tape, as we see Brie Larson singing it as ‘Envy’ Adams alongside The Clash at Demonhead.

However, believe it or not, the director’s original plan was for Emily Haines and company to play at this great time. There goes the story told by the band’s vocalist.

“’Black Sheep’ was recorded during the ‘Fantasies’ sessions, but we left it out because we felt it didn’t fit. Then we met Edgar Wright and he asked us if we wanted to be in the movie because the author of the ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. The World’, Bryan Lee O’Malley, was based on Metric to create The Clast at Demonhead. So in a way, ‘Envy’ was based on me., although I don’t know if we are similar… “. “Edgar told me ‘here’s the thing, we want to meet you and have you sing a song in the movie, do you have anything you haven’t released with the band?’ I told him that actually yes, we had that song and he freaked out because it was perfect for the scene he had written. He asked us to participate but we better leave it to the professionals. It was very weird, because we didn’t even think about publishing it, but that’s the story. Ten years later to see Brie Larson who performed her version of this song and then won an Oscar, it’s really crazy. We can say that an Oscar-winning actress for best actress sang ‘Black Sheep’, it’s something incredible”.

The lessons Metric has learned throughout his career

Definitely, Metric is one of the few bands that have managed to last for a long time in the music industry, raising their level and creativity to the clouds, as their growth as musicians or artists can be seen. As everyone has had their ups and downs, but the albums, the tours and others They have given them great lessons and satisfaction, such as forgetting the pressures and letting things just flow to get what fills them.

“Perhaps our common point as people and musicians is expectations. But we have learned to let go of those expectations and forget about the concept that everyone has of success, because you probably think that your project or band is not doing well because you measure yourself against someone else who is super popular in your country, who has great numbers and they sell out their concerts, but it is likely that somewhere in the world you will be very successful.” “I think that after so much time you are building your own feeling of success. And yes, I think that a musical career should be done your way, because for us, we feel that 20 years later we are still doing our best work. Our friendship is wonderful, we get along very well between us (…) and we all have this life thanks to music and that we are still together. As a musician you can feel alone or like a stranger, but the reward that this art gives you is comforting, when a person finds our songs after all these years and discovers us, that’s spectacular. The relationship we have as a band and with our audience keeps us together.” Emily Haines said about the lessons she has learned thanks to music

