Metrics that help measure employee well-being

The well-being of employees has been a priority issue for some years now; even before the pandemic. Many companies strive to promote the health, satisfaction and work-life balance of their teams, with measures such as flexible hours and even yoga sessions. Because often, the comfort and good spirits of a staff is a true reflection of the progress of the company. And it is that the very concept of well-being can be associated with that of satisfaction, physical and mental health, conciliation; although it also has to do with the emotional connection that exists between employees and companies.

The automation platform for all HR processes Personio says that it started there, by defining how it wanted its employees to feel, and that has served as a guide when determining well-being measures. Your example can serve many other organizations.

Investing in the well-being of employees is one of the best things a company can do for its organization. Since the work wear of the teams can end the business.

Identify demands

To prevent the company from going one way and the staff on the other – which happens more often than you think – it is important to know the wishes of the employees:

feel valued and recognized for the work they do. feel comfortable, happy and satisfied, but also having a good time; not regret going to work every day. Identify with the values ​​of the company and act in accordance with them. enjoy a balance solid balance between your family life and your job performance. trust the company as an employer, and know that you will support them in the best possible way.



It has become a topic that has been talked about a lot lately, as a way to fight against job rotation; or to promote the recruitment, but also the retention of talent. According to him Employee Wellbeing Report 2020, According to the Rewards and Employees Benefits Association (REBA), the percentage of companies that were in the process of developing a wellness strategy in 2020 had doubled (52%) compared to the 2019 data (25%).

Metrics to measure wellness

Identifying occupational well-being, with precise indicators, allows obtaining the necessary data to periodically evaluate the measures taken, identify trends (positive or potentially negative) and act accordingly.

Five metrics that can be useful are:

Employee feedback/ratings. It is important to get regular and regular feedback from employees; because the best way to know how they are is to ask. Productivity level. Comparing the satisfaction index with the success of the company can open many eyes (and more than it seems). That is: Do the employees feel comfortable and can the company achieve all its objectives? Sick leave. This metric can be indicative of the general level of employee stress, burnout, and burnout. Extra hours. if this metric is too high it may be due to excessive workload, poorly defined priorities, tight deadlines, or poor management. Rotation rate. If the turnover rate suddenly skyrockets, it may be due to widespread discontent within the company.

Each worker is different, and it is important that the wellness program includes these peculiarities as much as possible, so that employees feel listened to, valued and committed at all times.

Engagement rate and attendance rate are not enough

Many companies, according to Personio, use the engagement rate and the attendance rate as metrics to measure wellness. Which is not entirely correct, because when we talk about commitment, we have to be clear that employees have different personalities: some are introverts and others are extroverts.

Extroverts are likely to be more involved in any kind of company-organized activity, and introverts are more likely to stay out of it; but that they are less participatory does not mean that they are not happy with their work.

Just as attendance at work does not have to be indicative of the level of job satisfaction: there are those who have no choice but to go to work every day, despite suffering from some physical or mental illness. So it is necessary to know something more about the degree of well-being of the workforce. With the KPIs you want to measure somewhat more defined, you can collect relevant data as follows: