Metro de Quito reviews Spain’s investigation into alleged bribery

sources of Subway from Quito They assured that they review in the Ecuadorian Prosecutor’s Office the process investigation carried out by his peer Spainafter it became known on April 5, 2022 that this authority is investigating complaints of a supposed payment from bribes to get a contract from advisory in 2013 to carry out the work in the capital.

His manager Efraín Bastidas said this Wednesday, April 6, 2022 that the “Subway from Quito contributes to the transparency of the investigation of prosecution from Spainabout a process of award for the technical management of the project that was carried out years ago”. This was stated by the official during an interview with Radio Platinum.

🔴 OFFICIAL COMMUNICATION In relation to the alleged payment of bribes investigated nine years ago by the Spanish Prosecutor’s Office, the current administration of the Quito Metro remains attentive to provide all the information required in the investigation.#StartTheJourney pic.twitter.com/RwMYELqjtY – MetrodeQuito (@MetrodeQuito) April 7, 2022

According to a report published Tuesday by the Spanish newspaper El Confidencial, the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office of Spain has been investigating for several months a complaint of bribes that a Spanish consortium would have paid to be awarded the contract from advice on the construction of the Subway of Quito in 2013.

The fiscal investigation manager, Louis Rodriguez Sun points to GMQ consortium for alleged illegal payments. The firm would be made up of the companies Prointec, KV Consultants and even points out that the company would be involved Bustren.

Back then, Edgar Jacome was the person in charge of signing the contract on July 17, 2013. The former official was the delegate of the former mayor of Quito Augustus Barrera.

In this case, the Public Ministry filed a complaint, which was admitted by the Judge Alejandro Abascal of the National audience (AN). In the accusation, the Prosecutor accuses nine people, among whom he mentions businessmen.

They would have used fictitious company for illegal payments

According to the newspaper El Confidencial, one of the companies that formed part of Prointec, which was an engineering subsidiary of IndraI would have paid about $1.2 million to Ecuadorian officials to ensure the contract.

These bribes would have been hidden as payments to third party companies for the provision of servicesaccording to the confessions made by some people who directly participated in the negotiation.

The bribes would have been canceled in smaller payments to go unnoticed. After an initial payout of over $300,000, there were up to 24 subsequent deposits of $35,000 each. According to the publication, its recipient was one of the sons from Gonzalo Alonso Martínez, honorary consul from Ecuador in Madrid. The citizen is singled out for the alleged creation of a shell company just to get the money.

The Spanish media reports that the management of the project was carried out largely in Madrid. The consortium was awarded the contract for $15.3 millions, with a duration of 45 months, following a series of consultancy efforts. GMQ committed to the Quito Subway for the delivery of 40 reports. After signing, 30% had to be delivered, while the rest was paid with the presentation of each study, USD 384,000 for each one.

Ongoing operator selection process

The investigation for alleged corruption is known when the Quito Metro Company is looking for a firm that is in charge of the operation of the new transportation system. The Municipality of Quito plans to sign an agreement with the winner at the end of 2022 and the selected one would start working before the end of the year.

This newspaper asked the Quito Metro for an interview to know the position and actions that they would have in this case, however, until 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, they indicated that after reviewing the Legal area They would issue a statement.

Former Mayor Barrera speaks out

The former mayor of Quito, Augusto Barrera, said this Wednesday that the information released confuse two processes. On the one hand, the growth of the studies generals who made the Municipality with him government National of the time and the City hall of Madrid, has nothing to do with a consultancy to assemble the management technique of the subway.

Hence, Barrera explains that it is a technical topic. “The competition is in the company, it is not a problem of the Mayor’s Office or the Council, but of the management of the draft and a technical commission. I have no responsibility in this regard.”

“What I hope for is that this investigation process be developed in depth and that what comes out are conclusions, the Law is for that. I have not been called or notified, I have found out from the press. I hope there is a proper investigation (…). I am surprised that it happens in the week that the contest for the operation of the Quito Metro is launched.”



