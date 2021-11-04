Metroid Dread good for the votes of Edge, bad Far Cry 6 and enough Back 4 Blood – Nerd4.life

Metroid Dread gets a good grade with an “8” in the votes of the new number of Edge and considering the classic yardstick of the famous British magazine this corresponds to an excellent result, which cannot be said of Far Cry 6 which does not reach the sufficiency, something instead obtained just by Back 4 Blood.

The new number 365 Edge has Stray on the cover, as inside it contains an extended special on the new and particular Annapurna title announced for PS5 and PC as a strange adventure with a bit cyberpunk tone, centered on cats and society of the future.

What we report, however, by tradition are the reviews ratings inside the magazine, which as usual can lead to discussion. In particular, there are rather positive evaluations for several titles even of lesser visibility, such as Unpacking, the game released just in these days also on Xbox Game Pass which sees us putting objects from boxes inside a new home.

So let’s see Edge’s votes: