Metroid Dread is updated to version 1.0.2 with the new patch – Nerd4.life

Metroid Dread gets a new one update at the version 1.0.2, with the patch available in these hours and dedicated above all to fixing some bugs and drawbacks found in the game, although these are rather marginal elements.

The award-winning Nintendo Switch title had been updated with update 1.0.1 on October 21, thus solving a bug rather annoying that blocked some players from progressing within the game, while in this case the update seems to contain more ordinary elements of control and fixing of any secondary problems, but still important, especially as regards a specific bug related to the final boss , detected not often but still able to freeze the game.

So let’s see what are the elements adjusted by patch 1.0.2 by Metroid Dread: