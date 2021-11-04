Metroid Dread is updated to version 1.0.2 with the new patch – Nerd4.life
Metroid Dread gets a new one update at the version 1.0.2, with the patch available in these hours and dedicated above all to fixing some bugs and drawbacks found in the game, although these are rather marginal elements.
The award-winning Nintendo Switch title had been updated with update 1.0.1 on October 21, thus solving a bug rather annoying that blocked some players from progressing within the game, while in this case the update seems to contain more ordinary elements of control and fixing of any secondary problems, but still important, especially as regards a specific bug related to the final boss , detected not often but still able to freeze the game.
So let’s see what are the elements adjusted by patch 1.0.2 by Metroid Dread:
- Fixed an issue related to retries after game over and counting the time played
- Fixed a force quit issue that resulted from hitting a frozen enemy from an Ice Missile with the Shine Spark in a certain way
- Fixed an issue that caused Samus to move oddly when jumping at certain moments in the Morph Ball Launcher
- Fixed an issue where the final boss could get stuck against a wall, unable to move during a certain type of attack, making progression in the game impossible
- Fixed an issue with Samus who could get stuck against a wall after defeating the EMMI in Ferenia, being in a certain position
For more information on the game, we refer you to the review of Metroid Dread, published at the release of the new chapter last month.