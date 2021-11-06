Metroid Prime 4, even Nintendo still knows when it will come out – Nerd4.life

According to his latest financial report, Nintendo he does not yet know when he will be able to launch Metroid Prime 4. That is, it will certainly have some planning in this regard, but it is not yet ready to communicate it. In fact, the text speaks of the release date of Metroid Prime 4 as TBA (to be announced), while other games like Bayonetta 3, Splatoon 3, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 are listed as coming in 2022.

Basically, better not expect Metroid Prime 4 for 2022. We’ll talk about it again in 2023 or even in 2024 (depending on how development is going). After all, the excellent Metroid Dread came out this year, so the hunger of fans of the franchise should have been appeased, at least for a while. From a certain point of view it would also be counterproductive to launch another Metroid next year.

Metroid Prime 4 was announced at E3 2017 with a short teaser trailer showing only the animated logo. Development at the time was in the hands of Bandai Namco, but something must have gone wrong, because on January 25, 2019 Nintendo announced that the game had started from scratch and had been entrusted to a new team: Retro Studios. Since then, virtually nothing has been heard of Metroid Prime 4, which remains a mystery.