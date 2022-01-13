Metroid Prime Remaster is the new Fire Emblem on Nintendo Switch in 2022? – Multiplayer.it

Let’s consider a couple of other interesting rumors about Metroid Prime Remaster and on a new one Fire Emblem both of which would be arriving in 2022 on Nintendo Switch, again according to the insider Nate the Hate, even if we do not know exactly where the information about it comes from, even in this case.

The insider in question, in the past few hours, has published a video on YouTube where it reports several rumors, including the fact that Persona 6 could be coming as an exclusive PS5, but also mentioned several interesting things for Nintendo Switch , some of which are expected to arrive later this year.

There is therefore talk of a Metroid Prime Remaster arriving in the second half of 2022 in correspondence with the 20th anniversary of the sub-series, considering the first Metroid Prime as a boot (and not the original Metroid, obviously released much earlier), but not only.

There would also be a new Fire Emblem coming in 2022, developed by the same team that created Fire Emblem: Three Houses on the Nintendo Switch and it would be a big-caliber project, with several new introductions in terms of gameplay mechanics and evolutions to the technical aspects. of the game between graphics and performance.

Furthermore, as regards the series in question, a remake of Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War would also be expected, which, however, would be expected for 2023, as well as Xenoblade Chronicles 3, which would be postponed “internally” to next year. Obviously, you just take everything as mere rumors without any confirmation.