Metropolis: Sam Esmail will write and direct a series based on the film by Fritz Lang





Apple TV+ announced “Metropolis,” a new series from producer/director Sam Esmail based on the acclaimed Fritz Lang film.

The news that Apple TV Plus confirms today has been rumored since 2016 when it seemed that Universal Cable Productions was behind the production thanks to an exclusive agreement between it and Anonymous Content. Well now “Metropolis” can be seen on the screen of Apple TV thanks to the production of Esmail through its general agreement with UCP and Chad Hamilton. UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, which acts as a studio.

The series will be written and directed entirely by Esmail, who also serves as showrunner, and is based on Fritz Lang’s play of the same name, which he co-wrote with Thea von Harbou.

The original story takes place in the year 2026. In the megalopolis of Metropolis where society is divided into two classes; the rich who have power and the means of production, surrounded by luxuries, wide spaces and gardens, and the workers, condemned to live in dramatic conditions confined in an underground ghetto, where the industrial heart of the city is located. One day Freder, the son of the all-bearing Joh Fredersen, the man who controls the city, discovers the hard labor aspects of the workers after falling in love with María, a girl of humble origins, revered by the lower classes and who preaches good feelings and at the same time love. The son then warns his father that the workers might rebel.

Sam Esmail is the creator of the acclaimed series “Mr. Robot” (2015-2019) starring Rami Malek and Christian Slater, “Homecoming” (2018-2020) starring Julia Roberts and the political drama “Gaslit” (2022), in addition to future projects such as a reissue of the saga science fiction television series “Battlestar Galactica” and “Leave the World Behind,” a dramatic thriller starring Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke, for Netflix.

