Metropolis, the new digital format by Gedi, is launched. First guest Read at 19.30

What then if one goes to see today the real problem for the Colle is also Covid there: the Quirinale variant they call it. The problem is that the peak of infections is expected in two weeks, exactly in the hours in which voting begins, in Parliament, to elect Mattarella’s successor. 1,009 big voters: do you want there to be at least a hundred positive voters? It’s 10%, not that much these days. So how do you do it? Someone speaks of Covid Hospital for positive parliamentarians, of remote voting, of laws to change. Now, if Covid even affects the constitutional liturgy of the election of the President of the Republic (as well as transport, schools, work, our daily lives), why should it not leave an imprint on the much less institutionalized world of the big media? ?

And indeed it does.

The pandemic, the need to stay indoors, has thrown us even faster than we thought into the arms of the digital world. This is clear. At the end of December, the Politecnico di Milano presented a research according to which Italians are increasingly hungry for visual content on the net. It is a market that is worth only in Italy 1 billion and 300 million euros and is growing, both for advertising investments and for consumer spending. Two years after the beginning of this story, users are looking for quality, exclusive content.

Now Huffpost has always offered them.

But this time we take an extra step.

From today we have decided to give color to the daily podcast of the Gedi group, Metropolis. A strip that wants everything except television: it is a digital broadcast that can be seen, heard, even read. Not a talk show with battle cries and continuous overlapping (the syndrome of interruption on TV, that of “don’t interrupt me!” La Stampa, L’Espresso and Huffpost: directors, reporters, investigators and our community, our 10 million unique users a day.

The goal remains the same as always: to tell the reality, the facts and the small daily stories that make this country great, but overturning the golden rule of traditional journalism, the phrase that appears at the bottom of the copies of the New York Times: “All the news that’s fit to print ”, all the news worth printing.

The slogan is attributed to the historic editor of the New York newspaper, Adolph Och, who invented it in 1896. It still has an effect, but it is not accurate. The sentence crossed serenely, standing out in the most famous newspaper in the world, a century and a quarter of history. But today almost the opposite is true: “All the news that can be printed, but also not!”. That is, the news goes through the newspapers even if it does not end up on paper. For example, the director of Le Monde, Jerome Fenoglio (evident his Italian origins) says: “Journalism is always the same: it does not change according to the medium with which it is spread”.

Thus Metropolis, the color podcast, arrives on our platforms. Today, on an extraordinary basis at 7.30 pm, Enrico Letta, secretary of the Democratic Party will be hosted, immediately after the press conference by Prime Minister Mario Draghi. And then every day, from Monday to Friday, at 6 pm, live and immediately afterwards on demand. All the news that is worth printing, reading, hearing and seeing.