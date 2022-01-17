Metropolitan, the history of Piombino’s cinema: a journey through time. “The full house in the hall and the” do-it-yourself “assembly”

“When you hear from up here that the cinema is full, people laugh and have fun, then you’re happy too. You are glad that others laugh. It’s just as if you were making them laugh. You make him forget the misfortunes and miseries. I like this”.

This is what Alfredo, the projectionist of Tornatore’s (Nuovo) Cinema Paradiso likes about his work. These are the words that the gruff operator says to little Totò, fascinated by the film and the big screen. Because if it is true that afternoons and evenings, every Sunday, and even the holidays are lost in putting on films, the fascination linked to a profession that has been lost over time is beyond question. A bit like the magic of the room, more and more empty due to the TV andon demand, a new way to enjoy the seventh art and, ultimately, also for Covid. The theaters are empty and the cinemas close because the proceeds are lower than the costs. Yet once upon a time people pushed to grab a chair in the front rows, while up there, over the heads of the spectators, the projectionist worked the magic, and made visible what was not there before.

Stefano Corallini And Riccardo Bibbiani they are two former film operators. They worked for years at the Metropolitan. The first, born in 1964, entered the structure in Piazza Cappelletti for the first time in 1988. «At the beginning I tore up the tickets and made the mask. And there was a lot of work to be done, because there was no lack of mischief and it was necessary to be decisive and cold ”, recalls Corallini who then took the film operator’s license, continuing to practice until 2002.

It was he who taught the profession of projectionist to Bibbiani, who was only seventeen when he set foot at the Metropolitan. «I went to Ipsia and the Metro I happened by chance – says Riccardo – the then president of the cinema was the aunt of my ex-girlfriend. They were looking for a person to work alongside Stefano. From there it all started, and I made films up to last year ».

They were the first to get a projectionist’s license at the Metropolitan Francesco Giannini And Ilio Acerbi (in the early 1980s). But also Renzo Galgani, Roberta Franchini And Marco Vinciarelli (albeit without exercising), therefore Flora Orlandini, Gabriele Signorini, Bruno Vanni, Marco Bodri, Felice Barbarinaldi And Francesco Lavagnini.

“Since 2014 we have definitively gone digital and the driving license is no longer needed – explains Bibbiani – It was an exam that was done in the prefecture. We made it to Siena. There was a commission, even the fire brigade, and a practical part as well. You did not attend a school, but you prepared yourself on your own and, at the end of the exam, you became a cinema and booth operator ».

«The magic of cinema? More than magic, we talk about satisfaction – in Corallini’s words – From not seeing anything to attending a screening with 700 people in the hall. And if everything went smoothly, without problems and hitches, without a negative comment, then it was the best. Here, this was a satisfaction ».

«And then first there was the rite of assembly – says Bibbiani – The pizzas arrived. On average six. They had to be assembled together, without putting anything out of the picture, without cutting off the actors’ heads, and so on. With digital now it’s easy, download the file and the party is over. There is no more magic. Before, however, there was a longer, more mechanical, analogue preparation. It was difficult, it is true, but do you want to add fun and satisfaction? ».

Even if sometimes inconveniences could happen.

«There was a lot of anxiety at the first screening – continues Bibbiani – The film arrived on Friday afternoon and, to avoid surprises with the public, I looked at the steps of the juntas and, if necessary, I remedied.

The anxiety, however, was above all with the summer cinema, without an automatic projector and what we had assembled and how we had assembled it, was only seen during the official screening with the spectators seated. And if something was wrong, you could hear people whistling, and how you did. And we had the projectors with incandescent lamps. First there was the electric arc made up of two electrodes made of carbon that slowly wore out, and there were the flammable films. It was a whole other world ».

And then there are the films that remain in the memory, for one reason or another.

«The wedding of my best friend, with Julia Roberts – recalls Bibbiani – I was at the outdoor cinema in San Vincenzo. On my first day at work. In the cinemascope there are two objectives to focus on. One is usually fixed and is calibrated by the technician who assembles the machine. The other replaces the operator. I obviously moved what should have remained fixed and so everything went out of focus. Then I made up for it, but it was the longest quarter of an hour of my life, with boos from the audience, and a few spectators who left. And then Titanic. I projected it to obsession. It never sank. It came in the form of ten pizzas. An infinite stuff. I miss that job so much. I grew up in the cinema and I miss it. Stefano and I, then, also experienced the work of the theater, and it was nice to know and be able to interact with famous actors and directors. From experience, the best were also the humblest. The less known, however, had the stench under their noses ».

«Above all, I miss the relationship with people – says Corallini – Also hear the comments. Here, I miss that kind of dialogue, between the projection booth and the room. And then I remember exceptional moments. Like when Alberto Sordi came to present the film Nestore. They let him into the room from the back, and when people saw him, it was delirium. I had a photo with Sordi, a very kind person, very quiet. I can’t find it anymore. I’m so sorry. It was a good memory ».

