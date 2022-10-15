Metropolitan Theater Awards Red Carpet

Ludwika Paleta, Margarita Gralia, Ariel Miramontes, Dalilah Polanco, Michelle Rodríguez, Regina Blandón, Karol Sevilla, Arcelia Ramírez, Alma Cero, Alejandro de la Madrid, Germán Ortega, Leticia Huijara, Mabel Cadena, Maya Zapata, Mónica Huarte, Chumel Torres, Faisy, Nailea Norvid, Natalia Tellez, Plutarco Haza, Rossana Najera, will be some of the special guests that will grace the event.

The prelude to the Metropolitan Theater Awards ceremony is being prepared with a dazzling red carpet in which relevant theater personalities in Mexico will parade under the premise “To be is to be seen”, this year’s theme. Next Tuesday, October 18, the best of national theater will be celebrated at Los Metro, a celebration that will take place at the Julio Castillo Forest Theater in Mexico City.

This red carpet is designed as a “fashion show” that will begin at 5:30 p.m., it is worth mentioning that there will be eight personalities that will wear impressive costumes that will be transformed during their time on this red carpet, it is also a space that the rest of the attendees were invited to participate, dress and take the route to the entrance of the venue under the theme of “To be is to be seen” which is based on the reflections that the French philosopher Jean Paul Sartre raised in his first work published philosophical work, called Being and Nothingness in 1943.

In this existentialist text, Sartre proposes that being and essence are not found in the object (in this case, in the self), but in its meaning. For him, the meaning of being is to be known, “I am always for Another”. The act of looking not only gives us meaning, but also reveals the existence of the Other for whom we are. We exist because the Other looks at us. If there is an Other who looks at us, I am the one who is not the Other: by denying being the Other, I make myself be and the Other establishes himself as Other. Thus, to exist is not simply to be, but to relate to others. It is not enough to be among the objects of the world, you have to address them, dare to be seen.

The Metro recover this reasoning in which the guests on the carpet must rethink how to present themselves before the eye of the Other with full freedom to be themselves and at the same time seek the transcendence of being determined as oneself, being an otherness that captures the eyes of the others. Those who will dare to be and be seen are:

Each and every one of the guests will leave all prejudice behind to share with the world their Otherness, their way of being and transcending in an increasingly conservative and prototype world. The red carpet of the Metropolitan Theater Awards is the space to BE. It is a space to BE VISTX. Being seen in your freedom, in your identity, in your diversity, in your dissidence, in your difference, in your particularity. Each one will tell their story through shoes, a dress, a tie or simply with a smile.

Live closely the award ceremony of Los Metro in its fourth edition, which will take place on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in the company of Regina Blandón who is the host of this year’s gala. Because commemorating theater is giving it life and making history, follow the AMdT through the losmetro.mx page and the Metropolitan Theater Awards social networks: Youtube @LosMetroMX / IG @losmetromx / FB @losmetromx.

If you want to be a participant, you can register for the event to cover the RED CARPET.