Mets bats back Megill’s good debut against Nationals

WASHINGTON — Mark Canha and Starling Marte, two acquisitions during the Mets’ colossal spending spree this season, drove in the run as New York beat the Washington Nationals 5-1 on Thursday.

Tylor Megill pitched five scoreless innings as a replacement for the injured Jacob deGrom, and the Mets won in Buck Showalter’s debut as their manager.

New York, bolstered by outlays of about $250 million, became the first team whose starters haven’t allowed a run in the opening game in four straight seasons.

Megill (1-0), a right-hander who reached the majors in June, allowed three hits and didn’t walk in a game that also included six strikeouts.

He entered the day as the pitcher who spent the shortest time in the majors before starting the opening game of a Mets season. He received the commendation in the face of injury from two-time Cy Young winner deGrom.

Washington’s starter Patrick Corbin (0-1) took charge of the opener as 2019 World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg is barely recovering from surgery.

Corbin allowed two runs in just over four innings.

The match was scheduled to start at 4:05 p.m., but rain forecasts led to it being postponed to 7:05 p.m., in the hope that the sky would clear.

This required more time. The first pitch was thrown at 8:21.

For the Mets, the Dominicans Marte 5-1 with an RBI, Robinson Canó 3-2 with two runs scored. Puerto Rican Francisco Lindor 5-1 with an RBI. The Venezuelan Eduardo Escobar 4-1.

For the Nationals, Venezuelans César Hernández 4-1, Keibert Ruiz 4-2, Alcides Escobar 4-1. Dominicans Juan Soto 3-1 with a run scored and an RBI, Nelson Cruz 4-0, Maikel Franco 4-0, Víctor Robles 2-0.

